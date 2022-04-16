Meet Ayrton: the six-time winner from eight career starts
Boom galloper Ayrton has returned in excellent style to win the group 3 Victoria Handicap at Caulfield on Saturday, making it six wins from eight profession begins.
Jockey Jamie Kah rode a affected person journey, fifth the fence all through, however when the hole opened within the straight, Ayrton lifted to run previous a number of group 1 winner Streets Of Avalon.
The star sprinter-miler had not raced since September after a suspected spider chunk prematurely ended his spring marketing campaign.
Connections feared his profession might need been over, however Mick Price and Michael Kent jnr nursed him again to full health and he fired once more on Saturday.
Excelida bought third at a giant value, with Kissonallfourcheeks, one of many different favourites, lined essentially the most floor to complete fourth.
Price mentioned Ayrton would head to Brisbane and would goal races as much as 2200m.
“He’s going to the Hollindale in three weeks’ time, then two weeks into the Doomben Cup and two weeks into the Q22,” Price mentioned.
“If that suits him while we’re training him, that’ll be the program. If it doesn’t, we’ll change.”