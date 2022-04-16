Meet Ayrton: the six-time winner from eight career starts

Boom galloper Ayrton has returned in excellent style to win the group 3 Victoria Handicap at Caulfield on Saturday, making it six wins from eight profession begins.

Jockey Jamie Kah rode a affected person journey, fifth the fence all through, however when the hole opened within the straight, Ayrton lifted to run previous a number of group 1 winner Streets Of Avalon.

The star sprinter-miler had not raced since September after a suspected spider chunk prematurely ended his spring marketing campaign.

Ayrton, with Jamie Kah within the saddle, dashes in the direction of the ending submit. Credit:Racing Photos through Getty Images

Connections feared his profession might need been over, however Mick Price and Michael Kent jnr nursed him again to full health and he fired once more on Saturday.