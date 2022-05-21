Meet Do Kwon, The Man Behind The Terra-LUNA Project That Collapsed This Month

Do Kwon is the creator of TerraUSD and its native token Luna

The crypto trade is battling a critical credibility disaster this month. The crash of TerraUSD (UST), a stablecoin pegged to the US greenback, and its native token LUNA earlier this month bankrupted many buyers in a matter of days and despatched the crypto market right into a tailspin. UST was meant to at all times be value $1 nevertheless it collapsed to as little as 13 cents final week after which to 9 cents this week. The spectacular crash has led to an enormous backlash from indignant buyers towards the founder and CEO of the Terra blockchain, Do Kwon.

Who Is Do Kwon?

Do Kwon is the creator of TerraUSD and its native token Luna. However, many believed he hype and promoted a venture with out a firmer floor beneath. While the South Korean, who graduated from Stanford University with a level in laptop science, at all times carries himself with confidence, he has been particularly essential of his rivals and detractors on social media. He has criticised buyers for placing their cash into rival stablecoin initiatives in addition to lashing out at anybody who questioned his credentials. “Bow before the king,” he stated within the tweet.

Kwon has additionally known as UST and Luna naysayers “poor”, including, “I don’t debate the poor”.

The Aftermath

Following the crash of his much-publicised pet venture, Do Kwon is going through authorized prosecution in South Korea. Five South Korea-based crypto buyers have filed felony complaints towards him and his Terraform co-founder Daniel Shin, alleging fraud and violations of economic rules. Do Kwon can also be reportedly going through a tax advantageous of $78 million for evading company and revenue tax funds.

While Do Kwon will be accused of mismanaging his venture and reckless social behaviour, it is extremely unlikely that he would serve any jail time following the felony complaints. Because it is troublesome to show what he did was a fraud. It was market forces at play. At most, Do Kwon is more likely to endure an enormous hit to his popularity except proof of any wrongdoing surfaces.