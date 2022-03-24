If you are a fan of comedy, historical past, interval dramas, and the equality of the sexes, the Minx on HBO Max is the present for you. Across 10 episodes, the series follows the story of feminist writer Joyce who groups up with low-rent writer Doug to create the first-ever feminine erotic journal.

Set within the Seventies, Minx takes place on the planet of second-wave feminism and wider social and cultural change. Through the eyes of Joyce, audiences get a glimpse into how the world was actually altering for girls.

So, who stars within the hilarious comedy-drama? Newsweek has all the pieces you might want to know.

Meet The Cast of Minx on HBO Max

Joyce — Ophelia Lovibond

Ophelia Lovibond leads the forged of Minx as Joyce, an aspiring author who has the final word dream of publishing her personal female-focused journal.

However, when she crosses paths with writer Doug, her concept for her ladies’s journal modifications totally, in the long term, for the higher.

Lovibond is an English actress, greatest identified for her position as Carina in Guardians of the Galaxy and Izzy Gould in W1A.

She can also be identified for taking part in Kitty Winter in CBS‘s Elementary.

Doug — Jake Johnson

New Girl’s Jake Johnson is unrecognizable in his position as grownup movie and journal writer, Doug.

In Minx, Doug groups up with Joyce to create the primary erotic journal for girls, bringing all of his grownup journal expertise and the staff at Bottom Dollar Up to the desk.

Aside from New Girl, Johnson is greatest identified for taking part in Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man within the Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He will reprise the position within the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man; Across the Spider-Verse.

His different well-known credit embrace Get Him to the Greek, Let’s Be Cops, The Mummy, and Jurassic World. Most just lately, he starred in ABC‘s Stumptown as Greyson ‘Grey’ McConnell.

Tina — Idara Victor

Idra Victor stars as Tina in Minx, Doug’s assistant and the low-key runner of Bottom Dollar Up.

Victor is greatest identified for taking part in Nina in Rizzoli & Isles and Abigail in Turn: Washington’s Spies.

Her different credit embrace Mad Men, Private Practice, Grey’s Anatomy, and Castle.

Richie — Oscar Montoya

Oscar Montoya takes on the position of Richie, the photographer for Minx.

Montoya is an up-and-coming actor, comic, author, and dancer. He can also be the host of three completely different podcasts: Spanish Aquí Presents, Inside the Disney Vault, and Podcast Killed the Video Star.

Bambi — Jessica Lowe

Jessica Lowe performs the position of Bambi, a mannequin and grownup film star who works for Doug.

When she meets Joyce, she decides she desires to be behind the digicam for as soon as and contribute to the journal and Joyce provides her the chance of a lifetime.

Lowe is greatest identified for her position as Ginger in Blended, Florence from Wrecked, and Lindy Lissons from The Righteous Gemstones.

Shelly — Lennon Parham

Lennon Parham takes on the position of Shelly in Minx, Joyce’s older, married sister.

Despite her standing as a married mom, in distinction to Joyce, Shelly is rather more liberal in her attitudes to intercourse, and her data and expertise, assist form Joyce’s journal.

Parham is greatest identified for her profession in improvisational comedy and has been behind among the largest exhibits in tv together with NBC‘s Best Friends Forever and USA community’s Playing House.

She can also be well-known for her position as Karen Collins in Veep, Kay Bowman in Bless This Mess, and Liz Flemming in Schooled.

Glenn — Michael Angarano

Michael Angarano stars as Glenn in Minx, Joyce’s ex-boyfriend.

Angarano is greatest identified for his position as Nicky in This Is Us, a task for which he obtained a Primetime Emmy Award nomination as an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.

Mix followers can also acknowledge Angarano from the movies Sky High, Haywire, Sun Dogs, and The English Teacher.

Other forged members in Minx embrace:

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Wendy Mah

Amy Landecker as Bridget Westbury

Gillian Jacobs as Maggie

Austin Nichols as Billy “The Goat” Brunson

Rich Sommer as Lenny

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Shane

Minx airs Thursdays on HBO Max.