Meet the ‘dynamo’ uni boss who is entrepreneur of the year

Linda Brown is boss of Australia’s quickest rising college, however she’s by no means been targeted on conventional metrics like larger schooling establishment rankings.

Ms Brown’s work as chief govt of Torrens University Australia has seen her topped EY Entrepreneur of the Year. She received over a panel of judges together with Lucy Turnbull, OzHarvest founder Ronni Khan, quick meals mogul Jack Cowin and Greencross founder Glen Richards.

The panel selected her for the annual entrepreneur prize for her work in rising Torrens’ instructional attain all through the pandemic.

“We really focused on employability when employability wasn’t sexy for universities. We weren’t interested in university league tables – we were interested in what the client wanted,” she instructed The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.