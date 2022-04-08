Meet the ‘dynamo’ uni boss who is entrepreneur of the year
Linda Brown is boss of Australia’s quickest rising college, however she’s by no means been targeted on conventional metrics like larger schooling establishment rankings.
Ms Brown’s work as chief govt of Torrens University Australia has seen her topped EY Entrepreneur of the Year. She received over a panel of judges together with Lucy Turnbull, OzHarvest founder Ronni Khan, quick meals mogul Jack Cowin and Greencross founder Glen Richards.
The panel selected her for the annual entrepreneur prize for her work in rising Torrens’ instructional attain all through the pandemic.
“We really focused on employability when employability wasn’t sexy for universities. We weren’t interested in university league tables – we were interested in what the client wanted,” she instructed The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
Torrens University is a for-profit operator which delivers programs in areas like healthcare, enterprise and design. It has grown exponentially over the previous decade: in 2013 it had 146 graduates, however this yr has near 21,000 enrolled college students. Its focus is on trade partnerships and job pathways, a mannequin which Lucy Turnbull mentioned brings collectively the very best elements of the standard college diploma and technical schooling.
Ms Turnbull instructed The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that Ms Brown was “a dynamo and a star” who’s exhibiting the potential of a brand new form of instructional establishment that blends the very best elements of the college and technical schooling fashions.
“I think she is clearly focused on the global side of growing the business … there is huge opportunity for growth. I think Linda is the kind of person who would not leave any opportunity unseized,” Ms Turnbull mentioned.
Ms Brown mentioned her win validates her perception in a college targeted on entrepreneurship. “It’s really great to just know I wasn’t totally off my head when we built the strategy for the university and that industry and partners recognise the space that we moved into,” she mentioned.
Torrens University continued to develop even within the face of COVID closures, which hit the general public universities sector laborious. In November 2020, Nasdaq-listed Strategic Education acquired Torrens in a deal value $900 million.