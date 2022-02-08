Meet the French MEPs who shape the presidential race

Want to get a deal with on the French presidential election? Then get your self all the way down to the European Parliament.

The EU Parliament is not a retirement residence for fading/disgraced French politicians, it’s change into a breeding floor for senior advisers to the candidates in April’s nationwide election.

This isn’t new, after all, as presidential candidates have come from the ranks of MEPs in previous elections (together with far-right chief Marine Le Pen and her far-left rival, Jean-Luc Mélenchon — each are nonetheless candidates if not MEPs).

This time there’s one presidential candidate who’s an MEP — the Greens’ Yannick Jadot — and virtually each different contender within the first spherical of the election on April 10 has picked a marketing campaign director and/or senior adviser from the Parliament. That contains President Emmanuel Macron, who hasn’t but formally introduced his candidacy; Valérie Pécresse, the pinnacle of the Paris area and candidate of the center-right Les Républicains; right-wing firebrand Eric Zemmour; Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and the Socialist Party’s candidate; in addition to Jadot, Le Pen and Mélenchon.

Here’s a have a look at the French MEPs guiding the race for the Elysée.

TEAM MACRON

Stéphane Séjourné: As a former Macron adviser and chief of the Parliament’s third-largest group, Renew Europe, Séjourné can lay declare to being some of the influential European lawmakers. But, as a participant within the common coordination conferences of MPs, senators and leaders of La République En Marche, he’s additionally deeply concerned in nationwide affairs. This “is the first time that MEPs … are considered as part of the national majority [party],” one Renew Europe official mentioned.

Pascal Canfin: Said to be one of many few MEPs who can communicate on to Macron or to the Elysée’s secretary-general, Alexis Kohler. Canfin has no official function as Macron’s marketing campaign has not but began, however he’s mentioned to be “one of the main suggestion boxes” for the presidential marketing campaign’s environmental platform, one parliament official mentioned. “He is one of the few who can combine a vision on environment issues with an international and European vision,” the official mentioned.

Valérie Hayer: As co-leader of the French delegation of Macron-affiliated MEPs and president of Association pour une Renaissance européenne (Association for a European Renaissance), which organizes European-linked occasions throughout France, Hayer is certainly one of Macron’s most energetic campaigners within the Parliament.

TEAM PÉCRESSE

Geoffroy Didier: Considered one the MEPs closest to Pécresse, Didier was elected as an MEP in 2019 and has performed a distinguished function in lots of her earlier political campaigns, together with when she turned the pinnacle of the Paris area in 2015. “I’ve known her for a long time,” mentioned Didier, who can be a vice chair of the European People’s Party’s Artificial Intelligence in a Digital Age committee. “I’ve accompanied her in many campaigns and since then, we never left each other.” Didier mentioned he will likely be concerned in Pécresse’s subsequent go to to the Parliament’s plenary session in mid-February. The conservative politician, he mentioned, considers the Parliament as a “pivot of French politics,” and will likely be on the plenary session in mid-February. “She is not a federalist … but she is a patriot and a European,” Didier mentioned.

Agnès Evren: Like Didier, Evren’s relationship to Pécresse dates again many years and he or she is now certainly one of Pécresse’s quite a few spokespeople. A Paris councilor in addition to an MEP, Evren was Pecresse’s spokesperson when she ran within the 2015 regional elections. When Pécresse turned head of the Paris regional council, Evren was certainly one of its vice presidents, in command of schooling and tradition. In 2018, she was named spokesperson for Pecresse’s Soyons Libres (Let’s be free) motion.

François-Xavier Bellamy: He could take a typically extra conservative line than Pécresse and be much less near her than Didier and Evren, however Bellamy was named Pécresse’s particular adviser on the French presidency of the EU, which started on January 1. As head of the French Les Républicains delegation and an EPP vp, Bellamy is taken into account one of many extra influential conservative MEPs.

Brice Hortefeux: Pécresse and Hortefeux had been each ministers beneath former President Nicolas Sarkozy. First elected as an MEP in 1999, Hortefeux is usually dismissed within the Parliament as somebody who moved to the EU meeting after the tip of his nationwide political profession however he stays an in depth Sarkozy ally and was certainly one of Pécresse’s early supporters. She named him “special adviser on institutional reform.”

TEAM LE PEN

Hélène Laporte: A former native councilor and member of the Parliament’s budgets committee, Laporte is certainly one of Le Pen’s most distinguished supporters within the European Parliament. One of Le Pen’s marketing campaign spokespeople, Laporte just lately turned the pinnacle of the National Rally delegation of MEPs when her predecessor, Jérôme Rivière, stop to aspect with Eric Zemmour.

Thierry Mariani: A former minister and native councilor, Mariani is certainly one of Le Pen’s most senior and trusted lieutenants within the Parliament. A member of the overseas affairs committee, he’s additionally a part of Le Pen’s solid of marketing campaign spokespeople and seems repeatedly on French TV to defend her imaginative and prescient.

TEAM JADOT

Mounir Satouri: A former native councilor, Satouri is Jadot’s marketing campaign director and “one of the three or four members of Jadot’s inner circle,” one Green official mentioned. A member of the influential employment committee, Satouri was Jadot’s marketing campaign chief within the 2019 European elections. Satouri was just lately described by the journal Paris Match as an “astute negotiator” and a “subtle connoisseur of the internal forces of a complicated political family.”

Benoît Biteau: A former farmer and engineer, Biteau is alleged to be instrumental in Jadot’s marketing campaign, notably on agriculture points. “There isn’t any meeting with local unions, especially in the agriculture field, that Biteau is not involved in,” the identical Green official mentioned. “He knows everything.”

TEAM HIDALGO

Sylvie Guillaume: A former vp of the European Parliament, Guillaume is without doubt one of the most senior French Socialist MEPs and was a part of the marketing campaign groups of earlier Socialist candidates, together with Benoît Hamon in 2017. As head of the French Socialist delegation and a member of the justice and civil liberties committee, which oversees migration points, Guillaume has been appointed Hidalgo’s diplomatic adviser. Two different French MEPs who’re members of Hidalgo’s marketing campaign workforce are Eric Andrieu and Nora Mebarek.

TEAM MÉLENCHON

Manuel Bompard: Bompard was Mélenchon’s marketing campaign director within the 2017 presidential election and has been given the job once more. The MEP, who joined the Parliament in 2019, has been very energetic on Twitter, promoting Melenchon’s rise within the polls.

Younous Omarjee: The chairman of the parliament’s regional improvement committee has no particular function in Mélenchon’s presidential marketing campaign however describes himself as a longtime good friend and adviser on EU issues. “We’ve known each other for more than 20 years, and we’ve been colleagues in the Parliament,” Omarjee mentioned. “There is a permanent exchange of analysis between us,” he mentioned, including: “For Mélenchon, it is important to have the MEPs’ perception on things, because they have a decentralized vision.”

TEAM ZEMMOUR

Jérôme Rivière: A former marketing campaign spokesperson and chair of Le Pen’s National Rally within the European Parliament, Rivière just lately quit the get together, arguing within the day by day Le Monde newspaper that the get together’s lack of ability to win regional elections in June 2021 is a “flagrant demonstration that Marine Le Pen is not in a situation to win the presidential election.” He is now the vp and spokesperson of Reconquête!, Zemmour’s get together. Rivière is the second MEP, after Gilbert Collard, to swap Le Pen for Zemmour.