Meet the nominees: Gabby Beans

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
Meet the nominees: Gabby Beans


Gabby Beans is a first-time Tony nominee for her work as a Leading Actress in “The Skin of our Teeth.” Beans made her Broadway debut in the Thornton Wilder play. She reacts to her Tony Award nomination and working with director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

