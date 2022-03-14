Meet the Pune youngster who is Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter friend’

In 2018, a second-year engineering scholar in Pune, Maharashtra, determined to tweet to Elon Musk, about Tesla’s automated windscreen wipers, and the problem with it in the course of the rain. He obtained an on the spot reply from Musk, who wrote, “Fixed in next release”. Fast ahead to the yr 2022, Pranay Pathole, a software program developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has turn out to be a preferred title on Twitter with whom, Musk the co-founder and chief of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company, engages and interacts on Twitter.

“A Reddit user had posted a query and I was intrigued. It was related to automatic wipers. I found that very interesting. I thought I could tweet it to Elon. And if he replies, then maybe he could consider that feature for Tesla. And, within a couple of minutes of tweeting, he had responded! I was just blown away by seeing him respond to me,” mentioned Pathole.

The 23-year-old has an enormous following on the microblogging platform that features a few of the most influential names from around the globe. His pinned tweet about Mars, to which Musk had responded, has obtained 28K retweets and a few 138K likes and counting. His GitHub profile describes him as “Machine learning engineer”, “Nerding out about Space and Rockets on Twitter.”

“When Elon responded to me for the first time, that was the highlight of my life. But now my interactions with him have become very casual. We talk back and forth through Direct Messages (DMs) on Twitter.”

So what does it really feel prefer to have conversations over DMs with essentially the most influential and wealthiest man on the planet? “He is super friendly. It doesn’t feel like you are interacting with the world’s richest person. To me, it feels like you are just hanging out with another buddy of yours. That’s what it feels like, honestly. He is very frank and straightforward. And he is very active on Twitter apparently because whenever I DM him, I get a reply within a couple of minutes,” mentioned Pathole. “Our DM conversations range from topics like making life multi planetary, why going to Mars is very essential for the core survival of humanity. We have also spoken about his past, his upbringing. He told me about how he flew from South Africa to Canada with just 2,000 dollars, and a suitcase full of books.”

It was in 2015 that Pathole had come throughout a video of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket land. It was this second that made him an enormous fan and supporter of Musk. “When I saw it land, I was just blown away. I was like can you do that? It was so insane! Elon Musk, is the guy who made this possible! I also read his book by Ashlee Vance. And, you know he shares these cool funny memes, right? It’s just so cool because it feels like he is just a regular guy out there,” mentioned Pathole. “The biggest reason that I am such a huge fan of Elon Musk is because he trusts and believes in his own reasoning over conventional wisdom.”

With most of his tweets addressed to Musk, Pathole’s wall recurrently has replies from Musk, which has added to his ever rising following, with many contacting him as assist to get them in contact with the tech tycoon. “I have people messaging me that how do you get in touch with Elon. Please convey our message to him,” mentioned Pathole.

Pathole has been making use of to Masters packages within the United States with aspirations to sometime work with Musk. “I want to work for him and with him. He is super intelligent and his heart is very much at the right place. I really believe that. And a lot of people can sense that. He is trying to do these big, crazy, ambitious things for the right reasons. It would definitely be an amazing learning opportunity for a young guy like me. That’s what I aspire and think of doing in future,” he mentioned.

