Meet the stars of a viral wholesome Super Bowl 2022 ad… a dog and a horse

A Super Bowl 2022 commercial known as A Clydesdale’s Journey has was an lovely supply of leisure for a lot of. If you’re a common consumer of the Internet, likelihood is you’ve got already seen the lovable video that includes a canine and a horse. Now, a publish concerning the duo has once more created a buzz and reminded individuals of the lovely creatures. There is an opportunity that the video of the cuties and the publish about them will depart you tremendous comfortable.

“A Clydesdale’s Journey | Budweiser Super Bowl 2022,” reads the title of the video that was shared on YouTube on February 2. The video reveals how the canine helps the therapeutic journey of a horse. The clip has presently acquired over 1.3 million views.

The publish, shared on Instagram web page We Rate Dogs, is now introducing them to the world. “This is Eddie and Stan. They’re the stars of @budweiserusa’s Super Bowl commercial. They’ve been best friends for years and finally caught their big break together. They can’t wait for you to see it. 14/10 for both,” they wrote whereas sharing the video.

Take a have a look at the video and the publish that includes the canine and the horse:

The video, additionally acquired a response from Budweiser. “Couldn’t be more proud of these pups (definitely both dogs) for scoring a 14/10. You’re both getting extra treats,” they wrote. The identical notion was expressed by a number of others too.

“You can just tell in that last pic he is thinking how majestic his best friend is,” commented an Instagram consumer. “I would play with both of these wonderful dogs,” posted one other. “Show me a better partnership,” expressed a 3rd. “They protecc they attacc they show us that it’s ok to be different species and that they have a really beautiful friendship,” shared a fourth.

What are your ideas on the lovely duo?