Meet the “Top Chef” Season 19 contestants, from Michelin-starred cooks to restaurant owners

Things are heating up in Houston as 15 of the most important names within the culinary world descend on town to indicate off their abilities in a bid to be named Top Chef.

Season 19 of the skilled cooking present sees its contestants vary from Michelin-star cooks to restaurant house owners. Here’s every part you want to know in regards to the cooks vying to win Top Chef.

Meet The ‘Top Chef’ Season 19 Contestants

1. Ashleigh Shanti

Ashleigh Shanti hails from Virginia and is the chef and creator of Good Hot Fish in Asheville, North Carolina, a barbeque pop-up.

TV community Bravo says Shanti’s “cuisine honors Black foodways while also paying homage to her coastal Virginia upbringing where she stripped collard greens before she could walk.”

2. Buddha Lo

Buddha Lo at the moment resides in Brooklyn, New York, however he’s initially from Port Douglas in Australia. He is the chief chef at Huso, the Michelin plate restaurant inside Marky’s Caviar.

The chef discovered his ardour for cooking at a younger age whereas working at his father’s Chinese restaurant, earlier than beginning out his skilled profession. He labored on the three-Michelin-star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London.

3. Damarr Brown

Damarr Brown is from Chicago, Illinois, and he works because the chef de delicacies at Virtue Restaurant within the Windy City.

His love of cooking stemmed from his time serving to his grandmother within the kitchen as a younger boy, and he skilled at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago.

4. Evelyn Garcia

Evelyn Garcia hails from town Season 19 is predicated in, Houston, Texas, and he or she is the chef and co-owner of Kin HTX.

Garcia is a Culinary Institute of America graduate and spent 10 years working as a chef in New York City earlier than returning to her hometown to launch her personal restaurant.

5. Jackson Kalb

Jackson Kalb is from Los Angeles, California. He is the chef and proprietor of eating places Jame Enoteca and Ospi, which he runs along with his spouse, Melissa.

He has been working professionally for the reason that age of 13 and skilled in eating places corresponding to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas.

6. Jae Jung

Jae Jung is initially from Seoul, South Korea, and now resides in New York City, the place she is the chef and proprietor of KJUN, a Korean-Cajun pop-up.

Jung attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York and after graduating moved to New Orleans, the place she labored in high eating places corresponding to August, Domenica, Herbsaint and Dooky Chase, earlier than returning to NYC in 2014.

7. Jo Chan

Jo Chan hails from Palmdale, California, however is now primarily based in Austin, Texas, the place she works as the chief chef at Eberly.

Chan started her profession in 2015 when she began working at Nobu Fifty Seven. She went on to work at a number of high eating places earlier than her transfer to Austin.

8. Leia Gaccione

Leia Gaccione is from Passaic, New Jersey, and at the moment resides in Morristown, the place she is the chef and proprietor of the South + Pine American Eatery.

Gaccione skilled on the New York Restaurant School and has additionally appeared on reveals like Iron Chef America, Beat Bobby Flay and Iron Chef Showdown.

9. Luke Kolpin

Luke Kolpin resides in Seattle, Washington, the place he’s a local, and the place he works as a chef.

He beforehand labored as a sous-chef within the famend three-Michelin-star restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark.

10. Monique Feybesse

Monique Feybesse’s hometown is San Francisco, and he or she now resides in Vallejo, California, the place she owns the model Tarts de Feybesse alongside her husband, Paul.

During her illustrious profession, Feybesse labored as a part of the group at Chef Yannick Alléno’s restaurant Pavillon Ledoyen, which went on to earn three Michelin stars within the first yr it was opened.

11. Nick Wallace

Nick Wallace is from Edwards, Mississippi. He now resides in Jackson in the identical state, the place he’s the founder and chef of Nick Wallace Culinary, Nick Wallace Catering and Nissan Cafe by Nick Wallace.

Wallace has labored as an government chef at a number of the finest eating places within the nation, and he additionally serves on the board of administrators for Hunger Free America and helps numerous organizations in Mississippi.

12. Robert Hernandez

Robert Hernandez at the moment resides in San Francisco, California, however he’s initially from Downey. He works as a personal chef.

Hernandez was acknowledged as Rising Star Chef in San Francisco in 2019, and he has labored at one-Michelin-star restaurant Octavia.

13. Sam Kang

Sam Kang is from Gardena, California, and now resides and works in Brooklyn, New York, as a chef educator.

Kang has beforehand labored at chef David Chang’s two-Michelin-star restaurant Momofuku Ko, and he has additionally labored with chef Daniel Humm at Eleven Madison Park, which has three Michelin stars.

14. Sarah Welch

Sarah Welch resides in Detroit, Michigan, however she initially hails from Ann Arbor. She is the chief chef, a founding member and fairness accomplice at Marrow.

Welch can be the co-founder of seafood restaurant Mink in Detroit’s Corktown, which was voted 2019’s Best New Restaurant within the nation by the James Beard Foundation.

15. Stephanie Miller

Stephanie Miller is a local of Bismark, North Dakota, the place she additionally at the moment resides and works because the chef and proprietor of Butterhorn. She can be the proprietor of Shelter Belt.

Miller attended Le Cordon Bleu in Minneapolis, and he or she labored on the James Beard-nominated restaurant Piccolo and was additionally an government chef at Italian Eatery.

Top Chef Season 19 premieres on March 3 at 8/7c on Bravo.