NEW YORK — A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too.

“The Suprême,” from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness full of crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.

The chef says it is a three-day course of to make.

“The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look,” mentioned Scott Cioe, Lafayette’s govt pastry chef.

They’re in such excessive demand, prospects can solely purchase one by one.

And they do not come low-cost; they’re going to run you simply over $8 every.