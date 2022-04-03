Meg Lanning: ‘I think we deserved a victory today’

“We felt like we have waited a hell of a long time,” the Australia captain says after lifting the World Cup trophy

Australia “deserved a victory today” to lift their seventh World Cup title , after being “extremely consistent over a long period of time”, captain Meg Lanning has stated. Australia had been unbeaten all through the match and have had an outstanding run in ODIs for the reason that 2017 World Cup, successful 40 out of 42 video games for a win-loss ratio of 20. The subsequent greatest is South Africa’s 2.75 (33 wins and 12 losses in 51 video games) in that interval.

Australia had an unmatchable run by means of the league stage, barely going near a loss in a World Cup filled with shut finishes. After a one-sided semi-final towards West Indies, they had been principally forward of England whereas defending a large 356 within the ultimate on Sunday and ultimately received by 71 runs to raise the trophy, for the primary time since 2013.

“I think we have been extremely consistent over a long period of time, it’s been a massive build-up to this tournament,” Lanning stated on the post-match presentation. “It’s been a long time coming. We felt like we have waited a hell of a long time. To come out and perform so well through the tournament, to be honest, it’s pretty amazing and I think we deserved a victory today.”

Australia had been particularly dominant with the bat. Healy flattened England with a career-best 170, off simply 138 balls, and together with Rachael Haynes compiled one other century stand. The duo additionally led the run charts for the match.

“Healy’s knock was incredible,” Lanning stated. “To do it in a World Cup final, I am probably not surprised, to be fair she’s done it before as well. To be able to come out and play so well, to play those shots she was playing was ridiculous and just to put the bowlers under pressure at the back-end was really important and she set the base really nice. We’ve spoken as a batting group about being patient upfront and building a partnership to get to explode at the back-end, and that’s what happened today.”

More to comply with…