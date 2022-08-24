Mega ‘Savarkar Rath Yatra’ In Karnataka To Spread His Ideology: BS Yediyurappa

‘Savarkar Rath Yatra’ was flagged off by BJP in Karnataka’s Mysuru. (File Photo of VD Savarkar)

Mysuru, Karnataka:

Veteran Karnataka BJP chief BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Savarkar Rath Yatra’ in Mysuru, geared toward informing individuals about VD Savarkar and the ideas and values propounded by him.

The former Chief Minister additionally hit out at Leader of Opposition within the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, a recognized critic of Savarkar, for his repeated remarks attacking the Hindutva icon.

Mysuru is the house district of Siddaramaiah.

“Through Savarkar Rath Yatra, we want to create awareness among people about Savarkar, his ideology, his sacrifices for the country and principles. It is to awaken patriotic feelings among people,” Mr Yediyurappa mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned, disinformation marketing campaign is on towards Savarakar and known as on individuals to take his message to “every house and mind”.

“Savarakar was a great freedom fighter. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had addressed him as Veer, but the disinformation campaign that is going on against him in Karnataka has pained me,” he mentioned, including that it’s an “unpardonable crime” to trigger disrepute to a revolutionary chief like Savarkar for “petty politics”.

Later talking to reporters, Mr Yediyurappa mentioned it isn’t proper on the a part of Siddaramaiah and the publish he holds to talk flippantly about Savarkar, with out understanding information.

“The person who does not have an idea of religion, nation, is speaking irresponsibly forgetting that he is the leader of opposition and a former Chief Minister. It is not befitting to the position he holds. If he continues to speak like this people will teach him a lesson and that time is not too far away,” he mentioned.

The rath yatra, organised by Savarkar Foundation was launched by Mr Yediyurappa on the premises of Sri Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, close to the Mysuru Palace.

The yatra will tour Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts until August 30, the organisers mentioned.

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha mentioned apart from creating consciousness amongst individuals about Savarkar, his life and beliefs, the yatra has no different intention.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)