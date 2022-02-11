Meghalaya Launches Welfare Scheme For Farmers Worth Rs 200 Crore

Meghalaya has introduced a monetary programme for farmers (Representational)

Guwahati:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Ok Sangma on Friday stated the NPP-led MDA authorities launched an inclusive farmers’ welfare programme – FOCUS – that can profit over 4.5 lakh farmers.

He stated the programme was conceptualised by the state authorities bearing in mind the financial hardship that farmers had confronted as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this programme, farmers are grouped as “producer groups” and Rs 5,000 could be given to every member within the group. Mr Sangma stated the funds can be utilized as seed cash for upscaling farming actions.

An estimated Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for this programme. In the final three months, the Chief Minister has visited a number of districts and blocks within the state.

In the FOCUS programme at Chokpot immediately, Mr Sangma distributed cheques amounting to Rs 1.2 crore to 170 producer teams to upscale their farming and entrepreneurial actions.

The Chief Minister requested folks to utilize the welfare initiatives launched by the federal government and motivated folks to type self-help teams and cooperative societies.

He stated over Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for infrastructure tasks in Chokpot in South Garo Hills.