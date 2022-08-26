Meghan Cremer trial: ‘It’s human to forget’ – murder accused mentions new details in court | News24

The man accused of killing Meghan Cremer shared new particulars in court docket.

He stated it was as a result of he forgot what occurred as a result of it was a very long time in the past.

He defined why he had no accidents after the alleged three-day assault by police.

His too-big boots supposedly protected his toes from being mauled by a police canine, Jeremy Sias testified on Thursday concerning the lack of accidents he supposedly endured throughout his alleged three-day assault.

The accused, charged with the homicide of Meghan Cremer, testified in a trial-within-a-trial within the Western Cape High Court, in a bid to have statements wherein he admitted to killing her not be admitted as proof.

He claims he made this admission to “benefit from promises” made to him to go on trial in a decrease court docket, thereby going through a lesser sentence, and that bail can be granted to him.

Sias led police to her physique, days after he was arrested for his involvement within the theft of her automobile in Philippi three years in the past.

He denies inflicting her demise, claiming to have discovered her physique within the boot of the Toyota Auris after supposedly taking it for a joyride.

He testified that he had identified Cremer for about 5 years.

She knew him as Jeremy, who labored on the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm, and he knew her as Meghan, who lived there, Sias stated.

They usually greeted one another, however by no means engaged in small speak, he testified. Their interplay was restricted to her asking him to mow the grass in entrance of her cottage when it grew too lengthy.

Cremer went lacking on 3 August.

He claimed to be not sure whether or not he had seen her that day, however remembered seeing her earlier that week.

He stated he had left work shortly earlier than 17:00.

He went to a neighborhood shebeen, the place he drank about 4 or 5 quarts of beer, and returned to the farm’s pigsty to gather meals for his canine.

“That’s when I came across the car. I can’t remember the time, but it was dusk and it was misty,” he testified.

He claimed to not have identified it was her automobile, till he had taken the car for a drive. Sias testified that he solely realised who the proprietor was when he discovered a brown purse below the passenger’s seat.

“Her ID was in the wallet. I saw the name.”

He went to the ATM and tried to attract cash. The prosecutor, Emily van Wyk, requested him how he knew her PIN.

“It was her [birth date],” he responded.

Meghan Cremer.

“When I have to choose a bank PIN, I use my birthdate. I reasoned … I tried different cards, but the one specific one worked. I think I withdrew R500 and then I went home with the car.

“I simply needed to take it for a drive.”

He and his friends had driven to a nightclub in Wynberg, where he was pulled over in a roadblock. When he was taken for a breathalyser, he ran off.

This, he said, was because he was under the influence and could be charged. He admitted he had shown disregard for his friends, who he left behind in the car.

“I wasn’t considering straight. The predominant factor was that I did not need to be arrested.”

He denied that he was assaulted during the chase that ensued. He said that, when he was caught, the officers pushed him against the vehicle to cuff him, but didn’t beat him.

“They solely stated, ‘Why are you working?’ They arrested me.”

The traffic officer, Donne Fernandez, testified that Sias had told her his ribs hurt when he was returned for his breathalyser.

“That is unfaithful,” he insisted.

He also denied that he had fallen and injured himself. He was released because he was under the legal limit. This, despite him not having a driver’s licence.

Gill Cremer, mom of Meghan, pictured outdoors the Cape Town High Court.

Before the police got here to arrest him on the night time of 5 August 2019, Sias stated he had not had day at work.

“I used to be not regular. I used to be considering lots about her, that I had simply left her like that.”

Van Wyk asked why he had not confided in the farmer, Geoffrey Mohr, who he said “was like a father to me”.

“There have been loads of issues going via my head. I used to be considering I might lose my job and so they would not have a look at me the best way they used to.”

When the police came to arrest him, he deduced it was related to the car he had stolen, which he had given to his friend, Charles Daniels, to sell.

Daniels had been caught by the K9 Unit because he had been driving the vehicle without number plates.

“I knew why they have been searching for me, once I noticed Charles Daniels.”

He chose not to disclose what he had done because he “knew if I advised them, I might be in massive bother”.

The officers from the unit testified they had not yet known that the car belonged to the then-missing Cremer. But, according to Sias, they had shown him a photo of her while they drove to the police station. This, however, had not been mentioned during any of his earlier versions.

Van Wyk asked why he had not mentioned this to his advocate, suggesting that Sias was “simply including as you go alongside”.

He insisted that he had told his legal representative, but later said he was unsure whether he had done so.

He claimed to have been assaulted by numerous officers.

Van Wyk, however, pointed out that no injuries were noted when he was examined by two doctors, besides a small abrasion on his back.

When asked why he hadn’t informed the staff of an injury to his wrist, after an officer ostensibly stepped on the cuffs while he was tied to Daniels, he said, at that stage, he “did not belief anybody”.

“You trusted them sufficient to inform them you have been assaulted,” Van Wyk pointed out.

Sias said the torn skin he supposedly suffered “wasn’t so critical”.

The prosecutor said he had had numerous opportunities to tell the police where Cremer’s body had been dumped, questioning why he had initially only disclosed taking her car and nothing else.

“I simply did not need to inform them. That’s the rationale,” he replied.

He claimed that he could not tell which officers were “pleasant” or who he could trust, following his assault.

He repeated the allegations that he had been hit with a pole, kicked, slapped, tripped and attacked by a police dog.

His explanation for not sustaining any visible injuries was that he had been wearing three tops and oversized boots. His footwear did have a number of holes from the dog attack, he testified.

Van Wyk asked why pertinent details were being mentioned for the first time, including Daniels being bitten by the dog on the stomach, and Sias being shown a photo by the investigating officer when the detective said he had only met him the following day.

Sias said he had forgotten.

“It’s human to neglect,” he insisted, saying it had happened a long time ago.

According to Sias, the day after his arrest, he told the investigating officer, Sergeant Xolani Basso, that he had taken the car.

He, along with three officers, went to the scene. There, after pointing out where he had seen the vehicle, he claims to have helped the policemen look for her in the vicinity.

“Why did you try this once you knew she wasn’t there?” Van Wyk asked.

“They took me with them to go look,” he stated.

He agreed with the prosecutor when she stated that he had used the placement of Cremer’s physique as his trump card to hopefully get bail.

Sias denies killing Cremer.

The trial continues on Monday.