Meghan Cremer’s face was so badly beaten that family identified her by piece of jewellery, mom tells court | News24

Jeremy Sias, the person charged with killing Meghan Cremer, pleaded not responsible to the homicide within the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Cremer, an avid horse rider, went lacking in August 2019.

Cremer’s mom, Gillian, took the stand in her daughter’s homicide trial.

Her daughter’s face was so badly disfigured, she was solely recognised by the ring she had been sporting since she was 15-years-old, bereft Gillian Cremer stated on the primary day of the Meghan Cremer homicide trial.

“We couldn’t identify her face properly because of her injuries,” her mom, the State’s first witness, testified within the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

“We were shown her body. We gave them identifying scars that she had, that they checked. We asked them to look on her left hand for the ring she wore since she was 15. They found it on her and confirmed to us.”

On Monday, Jeremy Sias pleaded not responsible to the premeditated homicide of the avid horse rider, who the State contends was murdered in her cottage at Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm in Philippi, the place Sias was employed as a common employee.

He faces 4 expenses in complete, included aggravated theft, theft, and obstruction of justice, in that he allegedly dumped Cremer’s stolen iPad in a rest room and destroyed her cellphones to keep away from being traced.

Meghan Cremer. File

Cremer, 29, was strangled with a blue ribbon. She went lacking on 3 August 2019 and is believed to have been assaulted and killed that day. Her physique was found on 8 August – Sias identified her physique on the scene in bushes in Olieboom Road, Philippi.

The blue ribbon used to strangle her was nonetheless round her neck, palms, and ft.

Initially charged alongside Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha, the 2 have since been convicted within the Wynberg Regional Court. They hid Cremer’s automobile whereas looking for a possible purchaser. Their try and promote it, nonetheless, fell via as they may not produce the registration paperwork.

The pair had been arrested two days after Cremer’s disappearance whereas in possession of her Toyota Auris. Meghan’s physique was discovered within the early hours of 8 August. Her mom, who lives in Knysna, however had been within the metropolis since a day after her daughter’s disappearance, recognized Meghan later that morning.

She lived for 4 years on the Philippi farm, the place she had two horses stabled. She labored on the Woodstock Bakery and ran her personal enterprise making horse ribbons and merchandise from her cottage, typically competing in native horse reveals.

Gillian says she spoke to her daughter all through the day, each day, each by telephone and on WhatsApp. The day she went lacking, the final message her daughter replied to was shortly earlier than 17:00.

When she texted her round 20:00, her message did not undergo. Gillian unsuccessfully tried to contact her once more early the subsequent morning, on each her private and enterprise telephone. Her calls went straight to voicemail.

“That’s when I knew something was wrong. She never turned her phone off.”

She contacted the farm supervisor, Thomas Mbalula, and requested him to go and test on her daughter and whether or not her automobile was there. She had been scheduled to work on the bakery that Sunday. Mbalula later testified that her door had been locked and her automobile was not within the parking space.

Gillian stated:

I then phoned the bakery and was informed that Meghan hadn’t pitched for work. That raised a purple flag – she’d by no means missed a day’s work.

A driver from the bakery recalled seeing Meghan’s automobile at a police roadblock in Wynberg the night time earlier than. The farm proprietor’s son and Mbalula drove her normal route, looking for her automobile, and went to report her lacking on the Philippi police station after they did not spot it.

Gillian flew to Cape Town that day. “To look for her,” she informed Judge Elizabeth Baartman. She later met with police and went to her daughter’s cottage the place they may see that objects have been lacking.

“Obvious stuff we noticed initially were her laptop, her cellphones, her iPad, her handbag,” she stated.

She cried as she informed the court docket that she was woken up at 06:00 on 8 August 2019, confirming {that a} physique believed to be Meghan’s had been discovered, which she wanted to determine on the mortuary.

The trial continues.

