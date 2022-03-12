Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign open letter calling out vaccine inequity | Channel

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have pledged their help for The People’s Vaccine Alliance.

The couple have been amongst over 100 individuals who signed an open letter urging world leaders to do what is critical to finish this disaster [vaccine inequity].

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken out a number of instances in regards to the want for international entry to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The couple joined greater than 130 world leaders, scientists, religion leaders, humanitarians and extra in signing an open letter advocating for an finish to “vaccine monopolies” two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a world pandemic.

“We urge world leaders to do what is necessary to end this crisis and unite behind a People’s Vaccine,” the letter begins.

The letter goes on to name out the UK, the European Union and Switzerland for blocking the “lifting of intellectual property rules which would enable the redistribution and scale-up of COVID-19 vaccines, test and treatment manufacturing in the global south.”

In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invested in The People’s Vaccine Alliance through their Archewell Foundation.

“We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support,” the coalition tweeted on Friday.

During an look at Global Citizen Live in New York City’s Central Park in September, Markle addressed the necessity for international entry to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That’s the point, but that’s not happening,” she stated on stage.

“Many countries are ready to produce vaccines at home, yet they aren’t allowed to because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them,” Prince Harry added.

“These countries have the means, the ability and the workers to start manufacturing. All they’re waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over. And by the way, many of these vaccines were publicly funded. They are your vaccines. You paid for them.”

