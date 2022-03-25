Meghan podcast to focus on stereotypes

The first podcast from Prince Harry and Meghan’s partnership with Spotify will give attention to dangerous labels and stereotypes utilized to girls.

The Archetypes podcast shall be hosted by Meghan and is predicted to launch within the northern hemisphere summer time.

The collection will function interviews with historians and specialists to “investigate the labels that try to hold women back,” in response to a abstract posted on Spotify.

The streaming service on Thursday launched a minute-long teaser that opened with clips of individuals utilizing derogatory remarks together with “she’s a slut” and “a little emotionally unstable” and speaking in regards to the stereotypes utilized to girls’s power and intelligence.

The teaser included a clip of Australian radio presenter Matt Tilley asking actress Amy Schumer in 2015: “Do you have the word skanky in America?” with Schumer replying: “We do have that word”.

The interview turned infamous after Schumer shut Tilley down, branding his query about her character within the Trainwreck film impolite.

“I’m Meghan and this is Archetypes, the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” the Duchess of Sussex says on the clip.

No line-up of friends has been introduced.

Harry and Meghan have a multi-year deal to provide and host podcasts for Spotify beneath their manufacturing firm Archewell Audio.

In January the couple known as on the streaming service to do extra to fight COVID-19 misinformation.

It is one among a number of high-profile offers the couple has, together with one with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the UK media towards the duchess.

They have since relocated to California, the place they’re elevating their two kids, Archie and Lili.

with reporting from PA