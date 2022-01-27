Mehdi Taremi Fires Iran Into 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With Win Over Iraq | Football News

Mehdi Taremi was on course as Iran confirmed their spot within the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar with a 1-0 victory over Iraq on the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday. Porto ahead Taremi scored the winner after 48 minutes to ship Iran by to a World Cup finals for the sixth time, and third in a row. Iran are unbeaten within the third stage of qualifying, having received six of their seven matches, with a draw towards South Korea. Team Melli consolidated their place on high of the Group A desk with 19 factors, two factors forward of South Korea.

They prolonged their spectacular unbeaten run since Croatian head coach Dragan Skocic took over in February 2020, with 11 wins and one draw.

On Thursday, they recorded their second win over Iraq on the highway to Qatar 2022.

The Iraqis struggled for momentum and failed to interrupt down the famed Iranian defence, with the hosts clearly the dominant aspect on entrance of their residence followers.

Taremi, who solely arrived in Tehran on Thursday, picked up an Alireza Jahanbaksh help after the break sending in a right-footed shot from contained in the field.

Both groups had been hit by the absence of gamers following optimistic exams for Covid-19.

Sardar Azmoun, who performs in Bayer Leverkusen FC, was among the many 5 Iranian gamers lacking, together with eight Iraqi gamers.

Promoted

Iran have performed within the World Cup finals 5 instances previously – in 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014 and 2018 – whereas Iraq’s final and solely participation was in Mexico 1986.

Iran has by no means gone past the Group stage within the match.