Mehendi artist in Delhi pays unique homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was adored by billions of followers and her demise on February 6 left a void within the hearts of many. One such one who was touched by her melodious voice is Vijay Kumar, a mehendi artist in Delhi, who paid homage to the singer in his personal distinctive model. The artist drew a portrait of the late singer with henna on his spouse’s hand.

“I felt extremely saddened when I heard the news that Lata ji had passed away as I had grown up listening to her songs. So, the only way I could think of to pay homage to her was by drawing a portrait of her on my wife’s hand,” Vijay instructed Hindustan Times.

Here’s a video he shared that exhibits him drawing a really intricate portrait of Lata Mangeshkar:

The 42-year-old stated he has been on this occupation for 22 years now and his portrait designs are highly regarded, particularly through the wedding ceremony season. Based in Delhi’s Janakpuri, he has posted many photographs and movies of him drawing Lata Mangeshkar’s portrait on his Instagram deal with.

People had been surprised by the gorgeous design and praised the artist for capturing the portrait of the legendary singer completely.

“Very beautiful,” a consumer commented on the publish. “Amazing work,” stated one other consumer. “We are missing you mam,” added a 3rd.

What do you consider the gorgeous tribute?