Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Chattogram chief executive ‘is the biggest culprit’ in captaincy debacle

The 24-year outdated offspinning allrounder did not prepare with the remainder of the staff on Saturday having reportedly knowledgeable the Chattogram franchise and BCB’s chief govt Nizamuddin Chowdhury that he needed to depart the staff to be along with his ailing mom in Dhaka. Miraz’s spouse and baby have been already within the automobile that was to drive them to the airport when, minutes earlier than they departed the lodge, a staff official requested them to return upstairs.

Standing exterior the lodge, Miraz singled out Yasir Alam, the CEO of the franchise, for spreading lies. When Miraz was eliminated as captain, Alam stated they have been appearing on the advise of head coach Paul Nixon . But Miraz claims that wasn’t the case.

“Actually I don’t have the mentality to play anymore,” Miraz stated. “What happened in the last day, it doesn’t really add up. Three hours before our match, they informed me I was no longer the captain. I told them that they could have informed me earlier. This is very insulting for a player.

“The assertion he [CEO] gave in regards to the coach suggesting my sacking as captain is completely false,” Miraz said. “You can ask the coach. I spoke to him for half an hour. Yasir’s assertion was completely false. Yasir is the largest offender. I’m certain he tells the staff proprietor what to do. He is an effective man. He would not get entangled (in staff issues).”

Miraz also addressed the rumours that his wanting to move up the batting order had caused a rift in the team. “I’ve opened the innings for the final two years in BPL. I performed effectively as an opener,” he said. “I simply gave my opinion. I did not power something. If I pressured it, I might have opened the innings.”

Miraz was quite vocal about his displeasure towards the team’s chief executive. “I cannot play if he’s round,” he said. “If Yasir bhai isn’t within the franchise, I’ll play. Otherwise I will not play. As clear as that.”