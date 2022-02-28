Mehidy Hasan Miraz: ‘Someone else will take my place if I am not performing’

Miraz mentioned that given the chance, the youthful gamers now know what they need to do to turn out to be matchwinners for Bangladesh. He mentioned that their contributions will solely enhance the staff, significantly when taking part in alongside a gaggle of seniors who’ve been fairly constant within the final ten years.

“The seniors always want the juniors to perform well, which will help the team,” Miraz mentioned. “They always back us up, talk to us. Litton, Mustafiz [Mustafizur Rahman] and I have been around for the last five-six years. So we have a bit of experience. We want to use it to play good cricket. When we had the opportunity, we tried to put together a partnership by playing normally. When it became a big partnership, we started to think about winning the game. Grabbing this opportunity is going to help us in the future.

“We discovered from the seniors who’ve introduced massive achievements to the nation. They have helped Bangladesh take the subsequent step. They have gained Bangladesh many matches. When they have been doing it, we [the junior members] would suppose that every time we get the chance we’ll get the staff to that stage too. We had that confidence once we have been on the market. When we reached our half-centuries, we advised one another that if we won’t win the sport this fifty would haven’t any worth. If we will win the sport, it is going to be an achievement.”

Afif and Miraz put collectively a grand 174-run stand within the first ODI , serving to Bangladesh flip round their fortunes after slipping to 45 for six chasing 216. In the second game , Litton struck his fifth ODI hundred, while Taskin bowled superbly in the middle overs. While all four have done well for Bangladesh in the past, too – Litton, Miraz and Taskin were part of their historic Test win against New Zealand last month – they have come under scrutiny for not being consistent enough.

Bangladesh have waited for a long time for the next crop of cricketers to become consistent performers at the highest level. Sporadic performances, like Miraz’s big haul of wickets in his maiden Test series against England in 2016, have given them the opportunity to gain attention. But only consistency can bring them greater success.

“You get to play for the nationwide staff on the again of efficiency,” Miraz said. “We could also be younger when it comes to age however being senior or junior should not be an excuse. Someone else will take my place if I’m not performing. Sooner I can settle myself in worldwide cricket, I can have a protracted profession at this degree.”

Miraz said that playing on good pitches, like the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium over the last week, will also be helpful for Bangladesh going into major events in the next couple of years.

“We have some massive occasions arising just like the Asia Cup and the World Cups, so we have now to undertake taking part in on good wickets. In India, we will count on 300-plus runs in each recreation, whether or not batting first or chasing. It was the identical case within the 2019 World Cup. There are good wickets in these massive occasions so it’s higher to have such wickets in our house circumstances too. Runs will give confidence to the batters.”