Mel Jones gifts bat to kids playing cricket with a bottle in stands. Watch

A video of Australia cricketer turned commentator Mel Jones gifting a cricket bat to a bunch of children has created a chatter on-line. The incident came about throughout a match of Women’s Ashes between Australia and England in Canberra. The share has now left folks smiling. There is a chance it would have the identical impact on you too.

The video was posted on Twitter by Fox News. “What a beautiful moment @meljones_33 [Mel Jones] gifting a brand new @KookaburraCkt [Kookaburra Cricket] bat to these kids using a bottle during the rain delay,” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The clip opens to indicate a couple of youngsters utilizing a plastic bottle as a bat to play cricket within the stands after the match was halted as a result of rainfall. One of the youngsters is seen bowling, whereas the opposite one is batting utilizing the bottle. The clip additionally captures Jones strolling in the direction of the youngsters and gifting them a model new bat. Later, she additionally joins them to play

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted on January 29. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to poste varied reactions.

“Absolutely legend stuff Mel. These kids will remember this day for the rest of their lives and imagine if one of them becomes an Aussie cricketer one day and this story is that starting point!” wrote a Twitter person. “Few additional members for the Mel Jones fan club,” posted one other. “What a fantastic gift and thought. Wonderful they came to see the cricket and this simple action probably will be a highlight they remember forever,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?