Former first woman Melania Trump sat down with Fox News Channel at her residence in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL and appeared again on her time within the White House.

In the interview, which aired on FNC’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Trump was requested about how she handled criticism from the media and the distinction in remedy between her and members of the Biden administration, which Fox’s Pete Hegseth famous had already been featured on Vogue journal.

The former first woman described the media as “biased” and mentioned it was “obvious” they didn’t like former President Donald Trump or herself. She inspired her critics within the media “to help their own community” or be a part of her Foster the Future initiative.

“They are biased,” Trump replied. “And they have likes and dislikes. And it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do, and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue.”

“[P]eople I see always criticize me whatever I do, and I’m used to that,” she added. “I move forward, and I’m here to help the people, and that is the mission. And those people who criticize me, I would encourage them to help their own community or join to Foster the Future initiative.”

