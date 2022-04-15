Melb City FC draw 1-1 in ACL debut

Melbourne City FC charged into their debut Asian Champions League match, hitting the lead early with a strike Andrew Nabbout however Thailand’s BG Pathum United held them to a 1-1 draw.

City dominated the early possession however did not take a primary shot at aim till Nabbout obtained the ball on the fitting from Marco Tilio within the twenty second minute.

The winger reduce inside and unleashed a rocket of a left-foot strike into the again of the online from outdoors the field, City’s match report says.

The house aspect fought again, and an equaliser got here rapidly when Teerasil Dangda was on the spot to internet house a superbly positioned cross from Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom.

Despite a number of good probabilities for each side within the second half of their group G ACL match, neither workforce discovered a winner, mentioned head coach Patrick Kisnorbo.

He was happy with the begin to their ACL marketing campaign.

“At the end of the day, we could’ve scored at the end, we had a few good half chances but , first and foremost for us, it’s a good start to our campaign.”

“We know that it’s not going to be a perfect game. We’re not going to be able to press for 90 minutes, we’re not going to have possession for 90 minutes and that’s reality. The way we handled it, I thought we did really well.”

City is hoping to finish Australia’s current tough run of ends in Asia.

Tony Popovic’s Western Sydney Wanderers claimed the 2014 title, whereas Adelaide United reached the ultimate in 2008.

But for the reason that Wanderers’ triumph, no Australian workforce has gone additional than the competitors’s spherical of 16.