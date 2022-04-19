Melb City win 3-0 against United in AFC

Melbourne City FC have scored their first Asian Champions League win, with a 3-0 victory over United City after Marco Tilio launched two balls into the again of the web within the second half.

Melbourne City charged into their second group G match within the AFC on Monday however their 9 makes an attempt to attain within the first half have been thwarted till Stefan Colakovski’s thirty fourth minute strike.

City secured its second aim simply earlier than the hour mark after a line-splitting ball from Scott Jamieson at left-back opened up the pitch for Endoh, who minimize the ball again for Tilio to complete.

The winger scored the second when he discovered himself contained in the field and slammed a left-footed strike into the again of the web.

“It’s good to score a couple goals but it’s about the team performance,” Tilio stated later.

“I think tonight we went out and did reasonably well to get the result. There’s always plenty of improvement there but we just look towards the next match now.”

It was their second AFC group G match after a 1-1 draw in opposition to Thailand’s BG Pathum United late final week.

City is hoping to finish Australia’s current troublesome run of ends in Asia.

Tony Popovic’s Western Sydney Wanderers claimed the 2014 title, whereas Adelaide United reached the ultimate in 2008.

But for the reason that Wanderers’ triumph, no Australian group has gone additional than the competitors’s spherical of 16.