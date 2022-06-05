Melbourne City Council’s bike lane backflip a disappointing manoeuvre

As lord mayor Sally Capp pointed out on these pages not too long ago, solely 27 per cent of journeys to town pre-pandemic have been undertaken by automotive, and extra individuals have been selecting to cycle to town. Yet more than half of street space in the city has been surrendered to vehicles.

You don’t want me to inform you that vehicles are space-inefficient, costly to run, unhealthy for the local weather (sure, even electrical vehicles have environmental impacts). Designing a metropolis round them and sacrificing a lot area to them is ridiculous as we grapple with the truth of local weather change and rising petrol costs.

But using a motorbike solely turns into a good choice for brand spanking new riders when it’s protected, and most of that hazard comes from being compelled to be so near vehicles. Every time I’ve been harm on my bike, it’s been as a result of I used to be in an space with out a separated bike lane and a automotive practically wiped me out as a result of they modified lanes with out wanting.

For a long time, planning for street use has primarily consisted of drivers saying “we just need one more lane, if you give us one more lane it’ll fix everything.” Then everyone seems to be stunned when the inhabitants grows and that new lane turns into full as soon as extra as a result of we haven’t adequately deliberate or offered for some other types of transport.