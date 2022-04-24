Melbourne held in late Champs League drama

Melbourne City’s hopes of incomes computerized qualification for the Asian Champions League knockout levels have been dealt a late, late blow in a 1-1 draw with Jeonnam Dragons in Thailand.

The A-League males’s champions have been able to have a good time an 89th minute winner from their Socceroos’ marksman Jamie Maclaren on the Pathum Thani Stadium on Sunday evening which seemed set to energy them again to joint-top of their group.

Instead, a careless blunder on the different finish by goalkeeper Tom Glover two minutes into stoppage time resulted within the Korean aspect’s Georgian worldwide substitute Nika Kacharava lobbing residence a harmful equaliser.

The late blow leaves City’s hopes of computerized qualification as a bunch winners nonetheless up within the air, as they now at the moment lie two factors behind Thai aspect BG Pathum United, who defeated Filipino workforce United City 3-1.

City will play Pathum once more in Wednesday’s penultimate group stage matches within the Thais’ residence stadium, a recreation they are going to nearly actually must win to have a practical likelihood of heading the group.

Finishing second, although, wouldn’t essentially assure elimination as City would might nonetheless undergo to the knock-out levels as one of many three finest group runners-up.

City boss Patrick Kisnorbo, although, shall be on the lookout for his aspect to enhance dramatically on Sunday’s flat efficiency through which the Korean Cup winners Jeonnam seemed the superior outfit, as additionally they had even of their 2-1 loss to Melbourne on Thursday.

City introduced again Connor Metcalfe into their beginning line-up for the primary time within the event however missed their suspended livewire, Marco Tilio.

They once more discovered it troublesome to create possibilities, simply as that they had of their first tie with Jeonnam, and it was the Korean aspect who almost drew first blood simply earlier than halftime with Park Hee-seong’s backheel going simply large.

Park got here even nearer when he hit the submit within the 54th minute and Kosovan striker Leonard Pllana spurned a wonderful likelihood 12 minutes later when he blazed large.

After Maclaren’s late strike threatened to earn City a barely-deserved win, Glover made a multitude of making an attempt to clear a free-kick, deciding to punch clear as an alternative of catching.

He paid the worth when the weak punch fell solely to Kacharava, with the keeper stranded because the Georgian’s shot lobbed again over his head and into an empty internet.