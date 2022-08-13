Melbourne socialite and philanthropist Lillian Frank dies, age 92
Melbourne socialite Lillian Frank has died, age 92, as her household remembers her wielding affect amongst her hairdressing clientele to make a distinction by means of charity.
Frank died peacefully in Melbourne on Friday with household by her facet.
She was born in Burma earlier than her household fled through the Second World War to India. She then settled in Melbourne within the Fifties and married restaurateur Richard Frank.
Her first hairdressing salon was within the Melbourne CBD earlier than she later opened a salon in Toorak within the Nineteen Sixties, gaining a rich clientele and even styling the Queen’s hair throughout a Melbourne go to.
“The thing about mum is people saw this flamboyant character who wore these hats to the Melbourne Cup and looked like she was publicity-seeking but in actual fact she had the biggest heart and wanted to make a difference,” daughter Jackie Frank stated.
Frank was a chair of the Royal Children’s Hospital particular occasions committee, and was earlier concerned in Odyssey House and serving to youngsters with Down syndrome.
“Hairdressing was her love and what she made her living from,” Jackie stated. “People flocked together and she realised that, ‘hey, I can make a difference here. I can do something’.”
Frank is survived by husband Richard, daughters Jackie and Michelle, and grandchildren Ella and Charlie.