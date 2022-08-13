Melbourne socialite and philanthropist Lillian Frank dies, age 92

Melbourne socialite Lillian Frank has died, age 92, as her household remembers her wielding affect amongst her hairdressing clientele to make a distinction by means of charity.

Frank died peacefully in Melbourne on Friday with household by her facet.

Lillian Frank with husband Richard. Credit:Fairfax Media.

She was born in Burma earlier than her household fled through the Second World War to India. She then settled in Melbourne within the Fifties and married restaurateur Richard Frank.

Her first hairdressing salon was within the Melbourne CBD earlier than she later opened a salon in Toorak within the Nineteen Sixties, gaining a rich clientele and even styling the Queen’s hair throughout a Melbourne go to.