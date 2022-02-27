Melbourne Storm back to best but questions remain

The Storm has bounced again from its shock NRL trial loss to the Warriors however questions stay as to the make-up of its backbone for spherical one.

Coach Craig Bellamy admits he’s unsure how the Melbourne Storm’s backbone will look in spherical one however one factor is definite — the Storm will proceed to set the requirements in 2022.

With a facet nearer to full energy than the one which misplaced to the New Zealand Warriors final week, Melbourne comfortably accounted for the Newcastle Knights in Ballarat on Sunday 24-10.

The locals have been handled to the rugby league heroics of Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes, Brandon Smith and Cameron Munster, all of whom seem to have shaken off the Storm’s early finals exit that shocked the NRL final season.

Bellamy will likely be joyful to complete the pre-season with a win, however the tremendous coach nonetheless has some powerful calls to make as he configures his workforce for spherical one — Smith, Grant and Munster are all unavailable by way of suspension whereas Ryan Papenhuyzen (ankle damage) is touch-and-go as properly.

Cooper Johns, son of Knights nice Matthew, regarded set to start out within the halves however when he went down with a suspected AC joint damage on Sunday, Bellamy was pressured to return to the drafting board mid-game.

“It’s obviously a bit of a concern for us,” Bellamy informed Fox League at full-time.

“We’re not quite sure what we’re going to do now. We’ll look at it early next week and then try and make a decision.”

Jahrome Hughes was already steering the ship however took on much more work.

He’s used to incomes reward for his operating recreation however the headgear-clad halfback kicked the Storm across the park with laser-like precision, creating probabilities all day lengthy.

Fitter than he’s been in years, Cameron Munster got here on for Johns however shifted to fullback later within the first half, with recruit Nick Meaney within the halves.

If holes proceed to pop up within the backbone, Meaney may properly discover himself filling the utility position that made Nicho Hynes a star in 2021, and regarded snug directing visitors in simply his second recreation with the Storm.

“We’re not quite sure what’s going to happen with ‘Paps’ (Ryan Papenhuyzen),” stated Bellamy.

“We’re looking for a spot for Nick. I just wanted to play him in the halves just in case Cooper Johns is not ready for round one, which it doesn’t look like he’s going to be.

“It’s just nice to know if he can play in the halves there and do a job for us.”

Neither Brandon Smith nor Harry Grant can be found for spherical one both, however Tyran Wishart confirmed with one try to good service out of dummy half that he’d be a helpful understudy.

“He’s a terrific young kid, really hard worker,” stated Bellamy.

“I thought he was a little bit better than last week so hopefully he’ll be a little bit better next week. It looks like he’ll fill our number nine position (in round one).”

Bradman feeling his Best

The whole metropolis of Newcastle held its breath when gamechanging younger centre Bradman Best limped off the sphere with a knee damage within the first half.

Injury has already stymied Best’s brief profession and 2022 regarded set to be the yr he lastly performed a full complement of video games.

Blessed with talent, velocity and energy, Best was prepared to hitch forces with Dane Gagai within the centres and kind one of the crucial damaging pairings within the NRL.

But shortly after scoring the Knights’ first strive of the sport, the 20-year-old limped from the sphere with what gave the impression to be a left knee damage.

He performed no additional half within the recreation, however at full-time, informed Fox League he felt nice and would line up in spherical one.

No worries for NAS

Nelson Asofa-Solomona’s disrupted pre-season seems to have had little impact on his recreation.

Asofa-Solomona’s reluctance to grow to be vaccinated towards Covid-19 meant he was unable to coach together with his teammates till the primary week of February.

The towering Kiwi was adamant he had caught to a strict coaching regime in his time away however judgement day got here on Sunday, when he performed his first recreation again.

Coming off the bench, Asofa-Solomona regarded in good contact and got here near scoring the Storm’s second strive. He threatened to breach the Knights’ line with each run of the footy.

Sharks recruit Dale Finucane has vacated the Storm’s beginning spot at lock and Asofa-Solomona ought to fancy himself one of many frontrunners to seize it.

Kurt’s the Mann

Adam O’Brien confirmed simply earlier than kick-off that Kurt Mann had received the race to start out at lock for the Knights in spherical one.

28-year-old Mann has by no means began an official NRL fixture at lock earlier than however featured there within the first week of trials, and once more on Sunday.

Mann impressed O’Brien within the pre-season and can tackle a ball-playing position by way of the center, simply as Connor Watson did in direction of the top of the Knights’ 2021 season.

Watson has now returned to the Sydney Roosters, the place he started his NRL profession.