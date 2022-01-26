Melbourne to Sydney: Which route is the best for a road-trip?

Australia’s largest cities are linked by two outstanding however completely totally different road-trip choices, full of bites, delights, and beauties.

Inland or coast? Coast or inland? I can see your thoughts seesawing from right here. When you’re planning a road-trip, it’s the all-important query, as a result of it would form your total expertise.

On one hand, our continent has an entire lot to discover, filled with historical past, unimaginable experiences, boutique producers, and beautiful surroundings. On the opposite hand, there’s shoreline is the stuff of highway journey desires.

It’s a troublesome alternative. If you’re planning to drive from Melbourne to Sydney anytime quickly (and you must, as a result of it’s way more attention-grabbing than flying), there are two fundamental routes you may take.

OPTION 1: INLAND DISCOVERY

Travelling inland is the perfect. If you journey this manner, you’ll expertise the perfect that Victoria has to supply. Head north from Melbourne to Bendigo and go straight to the Bendigo Art Gallery. A hidden gem, you’ll discover thought-provoking modern exhibitions in addition to Australian classics, like the unique The Drover by Walter Withers.

While you’re in Bendigo, nip out to Heathcote and go to its wineries. If you get pleasure from refined experiences with award-winning shiraz, you may’t go previous Sanguine Estate. If it is a cosy afternoon ingesting reds at a country cellar door with the world’s friendliest canine (she’s a mild black lab referred to as Panther) sounds extra like your factor, we advocate calling into Munari Wines. You may also plan your lodging with Sydney Melbourne Touring.

From right here, proceed up in direction of Echuca. It’s a historic city on the Murray River, the place paddle steamers nonetheless glide forwards and backwards. First cease is the port, naturally, the place you may board the PS Emmylou for a relaxed journey alongside the river, beneath the shade of the towering river gums. If you’re searching for a twist, join the Port After Dark ghost tour, creepy in all the perfect methods. Call in for dinner at one of many close by pubs (I like to recommend the Star Hotel) and cease at native producers, equivalent to Echuca Distillery and Echuca Chocolate Company.

Yarrawonga, slightly additional up the river, has loads to supply. In summer time, it’s the form of place the place you may play on an inflatable water park within the morning and e-book in for a spa treatment within the afternoon. Make positive you e-book a spot to remain proper on the shore of Lake Mulwala to absorb the superb sunrises and sunsets.

The last cease is Albury/Wodonga. Call in for brunch at Bean Station Cafe in Wodonga and spend a while exploring the parks alongside the river. Plan to spend the evening and remember to e-book into Miss Amelie for dinner. It presents fashionable European superb eating, set within the gorgeous former Wodonga railway station. After that, all you need to do is cross the border and proceed up the Hume Highway to achieve Canberra and Sydney.

OPTION 2: COASTAL DISCOVERY

But wait! Travelling alongside the coast is additionally the perfect. Head southeast from Melbourne and make Phillip Island your first cease. Visit the Phillip Island Chocolate Factory (busted, I’m a sucker for chocolatey goodness), name in for a meal at Rusty Water Brewery Restaurant and Bar, and e-book tickets to the island’s most well-known attraction — everybody ought to see the Penguin Parade at the very least as soon as.

The subsequent cease is Wilsons Promontory. Suffice it to say it’s a veritable Eden, with seashores and hikes galore. Book a visit with Pennicott Wilderness Journeys and take a look at one of many hikes, equivalent to a enterprise to Squeaky Beach. You can relaxation up by reserving one of many stunning campsites at Tidal River via Parks Victoria.

The subsequent cease is the Gippsland Lakes, which is the biggest inland lake system in Australia. The Raymond Island Koala Walk is a should when you’re close to Paynesville. Plan an extended lunch on the Metung Hotel and spend the evening (or a few nights) having fun with Lakes Entrance – there are a variety of minigolf choices, so why not attempt all of them and problem your travelling companions to a event? Loser shouts fish and chips, naturally.

Just a bit additional down the highway is Orbost, historic early settlers’ city. There are cafes. There are bakeries. There are galleries. And better of all, there’s craft beer. Visit Sailors Grave, on the previous butter manufacturing unit, to style the likes of the Dark Emu Dark Lager or catch the Deep Winter Festival on July 3.

Finally, earlier than you cross the NSW border and proceed in direction of Sydney, remember to enterprise into Mallacoota. It’s barely off the primary highway, tucked away within the 87,500ha Croajingolong National Park, which makes it one among Victoria’s best-kept secrets and techniques. Walk alongside the seashore, rent a mountain bike and get some blood flowing on the 14km Captains Creek Trail, and pattern the home made Cantonese dumplings and noodles at Lucy’s.

OPTION 3: OR JUST DO BOTH

Of course, highway journeys are not often one-way. I imply, it could be greater than slightly awkward when you simply deserted your own home, your job, your mates, and disappeared into the horizon?

So why not do each? If you’re planning a highway journey from Melbourne to Sydney, journey inland on the best way up and down the coast on the best way again. It’s the final word win-win state of affairs.

