Melbourne too good for gutsy Suns in AFL

Melbourne’s premiership class has overshadowed a battling effort from Gold Coast because the Demons posted a 13-point AFL win over the Suns.

On the again of their drought-breaking win over West Coast in Perth final weekend, the Suns made a quick begin at Metricon Stadium however could not hold tempo with the Demons because the premiers made it two-from-two with a 12.10 (82) to 10.9 (69) win.

Young star Luke Jackson was all over the place for the Demons in an attention grabbing efficiency, choosing up 21 disposals everywhere in the floor, seven clearances and kicking two targets together with a vital effort within the opening time period.

Gun midfielder Christian Petracca claimed a career-best 41 disposals, choosing up 14 inside 50s for his staff in a usually dominant show.

Teenager Jake Bowey continued his high-quality begin to his AFL profession, with 34 disposals and 9 marks.

Kysaiah Pickett and Ben Brown additionally kicked two targets apiece for the guests, whereas Clayton Oliver (34 disposals and a objective) was additionally spectacular for the Demons.

Gold Coast’s personal celebrity midfielder Touk Miller was the standout for the hosts.

Recruit Levi Casboult had two targets on his dwelling debut for the Suns whereas fellow newcomer Mabior Chol was busy all through, making an attempt a number of eye-catching performs and kicking a objective after robust pack-mark earlier than tiring late within the recreation.

Noah Anderson and Jack Lukosius had been the opposite a number of goalkickers for the Suns with two every.

Despite the late omission of small ahead Izak Rankine as a consequence of a corked quad, the Suns began sooner than their more-fancied opposition, kicking the primary 15 factors of the sport earlier than the Demons hit the entrance with 30 seconds to go within the time period after three late targets.

Melbourne prolonged their result in 16 factors within the second time period however fairly than wilting, the Suns got here once more and acquired inside two factors earlier than one other late rally by the Demons had them 14 factors clear on the important break.

The Suns had been unable to maintain up with Melbourne’s correct ending within the third time period and when Pickett scored his second on the run with a high-quality end that they had opened up a game-high 22-point benefit on the closing flip.

Anderson’s second objective of the night time within the fourth quarter had Gold Coast within the hunt, however the Demons stored their opponents at arm’s size for the ultimate minutes to say a tenth straight win over the Suns.

Melbourne host Essendon on the MCG on Friday whereas Gold Coast journey to Sydney to play GWS subsequent Saturday.