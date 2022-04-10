Australia
Melbourne United earn fifth consecutive finals berth as Phoenix keep faint hopes alive
Thursday
South East Melbourne Phoenix 88 v Melbourne United 90
Perth Wildcats 89 v New Zealand Breakers 80
Friday
Tasmania JackJumpers 87 v Cairns Taipans 80
Saturday
Brisbane Bullets 77 v Illawarra Hawks 108
Adelaide 36ers 77 v Sydney Kings 84
Sunday
New Zealand Breakers 89 v South East Melbourne Phoenix 99
Cairns Taipans 63 v Melbourne United 92
Monday
Adelaide 36ers v Brisbane Bullets, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm AEST
Tuesday
New Zealand Breakers v Sydney Kings, Bendigo Stadium, 7.30pm AEST