Melbourne win but face anxious ACL wait

Melbourne City have simply missed their goal of a five-goal win in Thailand that may have assured them computerized qualification for the knock-out phases of the Asian Champions League.

The Australian champs hammered Filipino aspect United City 3-0 in Pathum Thani on Saturday to finish their group phases unbeaten.

Yet it was nonetheless not sufficient for them to realize an computerized spot in August’s last-16 of the ACL as they might solely end second of their group.

It meant they now face a nervous wait to see if they’re going to make it via as probably the greatest three runners-up within the east Asian zone following Sunday’s last matches.

It was a irritating evening for Patrick Kisnorbo’s group, who went into the match figuring out they would wish to win by 5 in opposition to the group’s worst group to knock Thai aspect BG Pathum United off high spot on purpose distinction.

Instead, after Jeonnam’s 0-0 draw with Pathum earlier had given them a golden alternative to grab the group win from the Thais, they merely did not grasp their large probability.

City’s second of fact arrived after they have been main 2-0 via a first-half purpose from teenager Raphael and a 73rd minute effort from substitute Jamie Maclaren.

A minute after he’d simply scored, Socceroo McLaren was introduced down within the field by United City defender Alan Robertson, who was despatched off whereas Melbourne have been awarded a penalty.

It gave them the right probability to go three up in opposition to simply 10 males with nonetheless quarter of an hour to play – however Maclaren picked himself up solely to blaze his spot kick in opposition to the bar, and all of the momentum was misplaced.

City did seize a 3rd in stoppage time when Maclaren expertly arrange Marco Tilio to fireside dwelling.

But it was too little too late, and City solely had themselves accountable for what was largely a lacklustre and barely weary-looking show earlier than they return to Australia to proceed their A-League title defence.

City had additionally saved large weapons Maclaren and Andrew Nabbout on the bench, they usually made all of the distinction after they got here on simply earlier than the hour mark.

Their contributions raised the query of whether or not City may need made their five-goal goal in the event that they’d began the match or been introduced on earlier.