Melbourne win in disrupted round of WNBL

The Melbourne Boomers have cemented themselves within the WNBL prime 4 with a tricky 85-76 win over the Sydney Uni Flames in Victoria.

The Flames held a two-point lead heading into the primary break however Melbourne fired again with 24 and 25-point quarters, stifling off a late surge to carry on by 9.

American Tiffany Mitchell led all scorers with 21 factors on 8/15 capturing in half-hour, whereas Eziyoda Magbegor added 17 factors and 9 boards in simply 22 minutes of motion.

The Boomers are two video games up on the Townsville Flames in fifth, who had been edged by the Bendigo Spirit 76-71 at residence, earlier than being blown out two days later by the UC Capitals 84-58 in Canberra.

Elsewhere, Adelaide improved to a six and three report with a 85-72 win over the Southside Flyers behind Alanna Smith’s 23 factors.

Smith was environment friendly from the sector hitting 10 of her 16 makes an attempt, with three coming from lengthy vary.

The Lightning had 5 gamers end in double figures with Kiana Williams including 16 factors on 4/7 from deep and Kylee Shook chiming in with 14.

But the rounds’ opening sport was forfeited between the Flyers and UC capitals as Southside had been unable to area a full group.

The Flyers had been impacted by three of their Australian Opals gamers being delayed on their return from the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Serbia, in addition to three further gamers dropping out as a consequence of harm or sickness.

After session with the WNBL concerning rescheduling, the Flyers opted to forfeit the sport because the UC Capitals had been awarded a 20-0 victory per FIBA guidelines.