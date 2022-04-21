Melbourne’s Brown uncertain of AFL recall

Melbourne spearhead Ben Brown is not any certainty to earn an on the spot recall to AFL ranks, his coach Simon Goodwin says.

Brown is on the market for choice for Sunday evening’s MCG fixture towards Richmond, having served a one-match ban for putting within the VFL.

That suspension adopted the important thing ahead being a late withdrawal for Melbourne’s round-four win towards Port Adelaide due to COVID-19 protocols.

But Goodwin says Brown’s return to his ladder-leading facet is not locked in.

“We have got some selection headaches in that space inside our forward 50,” Goodwin advised reporters on Thursday.

“It’s an excellent drawback to have.

“They’re all enjoying some actually good footy, as now we have seen with Sam Weidemann coming into the staff, he has reminded everybody that he’s a top quality participant.

“We have got a really important training session today to get through … we have some decisions to make after.”

Weidemann was amongst Melbourne’s 12 goalkickers in a 67-point thrashing of GWS final Saturday – a victory that includes a 10-goal third quarter.

But Goodwin warned there was nonetheless a lot enchancment to come back from his reigning premiers.

“There’s still lots that we can get better at as a footy team, we’re continuing to evolve our game,” he stated.

“We have been really strong defensively … (and) on the weekend we were able to have a quarter where we really punished the opposition on the scoreboard.

“We’re persevering with to work on our connection in all phases of the sport however our connection ahead of centre as soon as we actually reward ourselves defensively, that’s the predominant half we’re .”

And Goodwin remained wary of the Tigers, who he described as a “formidable” side despite sitting in 11th spot with two wins.

“Their good may be very, superb nonetheless,” he stated.

“They problem you in a complete vary of various areas.

“They have got a lot of experienced players that are premiership players and when they game they way they want, they’re a very hard side to play against.

“They’re the kind of footy membership that do rise to the massive event as effectively.

“When you play in these types of games it feels like finals footy, the atmosphere is enormous and the intensity of the game goes to another level.

“We’re anticipating an enormous battle.”