Melbourne’s home of film production gets new $46M studio

It was lights, digital camera, motion as Melbourne’s latest movie manufacturing sound stage launched on Saturday, with a significant worldwide movie manufacturing as a result of start capturing shortly.

Docklands Studios’ $46 million Sound Stage 6boasts an almost-million litre tank for filming underwater sequences taking centre stage.

The opening of Docklands Studio’s new sound stage on Saturday. Credit:Chris Hopkins

Better Man – a biopic about English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams – would be the first movie to start manufacturing on the brand new stage.

Directed and co-written by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, the movie is touted as an ‘introspective look’ into the moments that formed Williams each musically and personally.