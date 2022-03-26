Melbourne’s home of film production gets new $46M studio
It was lights, digital camera, motion as Melbourne’s latest movie manufacturing sound stage launched on Saturday, with a significant worldwide movie manufacturing as a result of start capturing shortly.
Docklands Studios’ $46 million Sound Stage 6boasts an almost-million litre tank for filming underwater sequences taking centre stage.
Better Man – a biopic about English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams – would be the first movie to start manufacturing on the brand new stage.
Directed and co-written by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, the movie is touted as an ‘introspective look’ into the moments that formed Williams each musically and personally.
Around 3700 sq. metres in dimension – virtually as giant as three Olympic swimming swimming pools – Sound Stage 6 was funded by the Victorian state authorities.
Actress Rachel Griffiths stated she was excited to see the ‘state-of-the-art’ studio open in her residence city, whereas Docklands Studios Melbourne chairman David Hanna stated the brand new stage would “boost our fast-growing reputation as a go-to destination for international producers”.
Docklands Studios, simply west of Melbourne’s CBD, have beforehand hosted high-profile movie productions akin to The Dressmaker and Where The Wild Things Are.
Sci-fi thriller Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, is presently capturing on the Melbourne movie studio.
