Melbourne’s population plummets as overseas students and city dwellers depart

Melbourne’s inhabitants declined by 60,500 folks in a single yr, greater than some other Australian capital metropolis, as worldwide college students flew residence and a few residents left the locked down metropolis for regional areas.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday launched inhabitants knowledge for the 2020-21 monetary yr that confirmed better Melbourne had a 1.2 per cent drop in residents to about 5.1 million folks.

Swanston Street in Melbourne’s CBD on Tuesday. Credit:Chris Hopkins

Sydney’s inhabitants additionally fell, however solely by a relatively modest 5150 folks, or 0.1 per cent of its inhabitants. The inhabitants of each Brisbane and Perth grew by virtually 1 per cent.

The largest drag on Melbourne’s inhabitants was the lack of worldwide college students and dealing holidaymakers, with 54,367 folks transferring abroad who weren’t changed by new arrivals.