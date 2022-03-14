Melburnians on alert as severe storms forecast

A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Melbourne’s inside and jap suburbs, with heavy rainfall that will result in flash flooding seemingly on Monday night.

The Bureau of Meteorology, in an alert issued just after 5pm, mentioned extreme thunderstorms have been detected on the radar close to Preston, Reservoir, and the realm east of Pakenham.

Intense thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night. Credit:Chris Hopkins

A damp and unstable air mass was laying throughout the state, with slow-moving thunderstorms creating from the east.

“[Thunderstorms] are forecast to affect … Caulfield, Melbourne City and St Kilda by 6.05pm,” the alert mentioned.