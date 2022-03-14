Melburnians on alert as severe storms forecast
A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Melbourne’s inside and jap suburbs, with heavy rainfall that will result in flash flooding seemingly on Monday night.
The Bureau of Meteorology, in an alert issued just after 5pm, mentioned extreme thunderstorms have been detected on the radar close to Preston, Reservoir, and the realm east of Pakenham.
A damp and unstable air mass was laying throughout the state, with slow-moving thunderstorms creating from the east.
“[Thunderstorms] are forecast to affect … Caulfield, Melbourne City and St Kilda by 6.05pm,” the alert mentioned.
“Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.”
Another extreme thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall was additionally in place for the Central, Mallee, South-West, North-Central, North-East, West and South Gippsland and Wimmera districts.
The bureau mentioned storms in these areas have been more likely to produce heavy rain which may result in flash flooding “over the next several hours” from 5pm.
Locations more likely to be affected there included Warracknabeal, Hamilton, Melbourne, Frankston, Bright, Mansfield, Morwell, Warragul, Moe, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham and Mt Buller.