Melissa Clark’s Saturday Recipe

Consider the weekend, two total days uncharted and unblemished, in the event you’re fortunate, blanks to fill in nevertheless you would like. That is the view of the weekend from afar — from Thursday, say — when the calls for of labor or college chafe and also you fantasize about the way you’ll fill these unscheduled hours.

On Saturday mornings, I’m uncooked ambition. The bounty of 48 hours appears virtually an excessive amount of. What errand gained’t be run? What family chore gained’t be conquered? Let’s stack social engagements one on prime of the opposite, brunch to soccer recreation to your cousin’s bar mitzvah, let’s sleep after we’re lifeless! Or let’s sleep now, squeeze in a cat nap, maybe a leisurely lie-down with a ebook? Surely there’s sufficient time.

Sometimes I’ll devise an inventory of issues I plan to do on a Saturday after which observe myself not doing any of them, virtually as if absurdly proving to some invisible taskmaster that nobody, not even me, will resolve what I’m going to do right this moment.

The finest weekends, I’ve discovered, will not be those the place I attempt (and sometimes fail) to squeeze in a lifetime’s price of enjoyable and productiveness, however the ones the place I intentionally do one thing that will be inconceivable in the course of the week. This may be going to a museum, or out to breakfast. It may be sleeping in or going offline, taking a day journey or simply doing a number of a great deal of laundry.