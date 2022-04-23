Melissa Clark’s Saturday Recipe
Consider the weekend, two total days uncharted and unblemished, in the event you’re fortunate, blanks to fill in nevertheless you would like. That is the view of the weekend from afar — from Thursday, say — when the calls for of labor or college chafe and also you fantasize about the way you’ll fill these unscheduled hours.
On Saturday mornings, I’m uncooked ambition. The bounty of 48 hours appears virtually an excessive amount of. What errand gained’t be run? What family chore gained’t be conquered? Let’s stack social engagements one on prime of the opposite, brunch to soccer recreation to your cousin’s bar mitzvah, let’s sleep after we’re lifeless! Or let’s sleep now, squeeze in a cat nap, maybe a leisurely lie-down with a ebook? Surely there’s sufficient time.
Sometimes I’ll devise an inventory of issues I plan to do on a Saturday after which observe myself not doing any of them, virtually as if absurdly proving to some invisible taskmaster that nobody, not even me, will resolve what I’m going to do right this moment.
The finest weekends, I’ve discovered, will not be those the place I attempt (and sometimes fail) to squeeze in a lifetime’s price of enjoyable and productiveness, however the ones the place I intentionally do one thing that will be inconceivable in the course of the week. This may be going to a museum, or out to breakfast. It may be sleeping in or going offline, taking a day journey or simply doing a number of a great deal of laundry.
I attempt to plan my weekends with my Sunday-night self in thoughts: What will future me be glad to have executed? What can I do to reduce the sensation that the tick tick tick of the “60 Minutes” clock is counting down my last seconds of freedom?
One of my favourite issues to do on the weekend is prepare dinner one thing slightly extra elaborate, or a minimum of totally different from what I often make in the course of the week. It’s a double reward: You get the pleasure of the cooking accomplishment, then the delight of a particular meal. So I’m thrilled that, beginning this week, my colleague Melissa Clark will likely be dropping in every Saturday with a recipe of the week, a dish she’s chosen for this week that I hope you’ll be part of me in attempting. This week, it’s roasted hen Provençal. Let me know how it goes.
For extra:
WEEKENDS ARE FOR …
🎥 Documentaries: A brand new movie chronicles the rise of the rap group Cypress Hill.
🍿 Action motion pictures: A Polish crime thriller is amongst our suggestions.
🧗♀️ Indoor bouldering: It’s more doable than you think.
THE WEEK IN CULTURE
Roasted Chicken Provençal
If your weekend ambitions embrace cooking a festive meal, contemplate a roasted chicken Provençal. When Sam Sifton wrote in regards to the dish in 2015, he advised readers to place the hen within the oven, pour everybody a drink and be good — phrases to dwell by. And that’s precisely what I did, just lately, when buddies came to visit for dinner. I cranked the oven to 425 levels (a tip from the recipe notes) and stuffed our wine glasses because the hen sizzled and browned, exuding schmaltz onto shallots and garlic roasting alongside. I served this with crispy potatoes, however wished I had a baguette to scoop up the caramelized chicken-y goo from the underside of the pan. Happily, a spoon labored almost as effectively.
REAL ESTATE
A public parks imaginative and prescient: Frederick Law Olmsted, born 200 years in the past this month, is behind a lot of America’s most enduring public areas: Central Park in Manhattan; the Emerald Necklace in Boston; Belle Isle in Detroit; Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, Calif. Olmsted noticed entry to huge inexperienced area as a democratic supreme. “In his view, parks were imbued with an exquisite kind of healing power,” The Times’s Audra D.S. Burch writes.
Checking in: Nashville kept growing during the pandemic, including retro bowling halls and a brand new African American music museum.
Travel price range: Here’s how to save whereas costs are hovering.
“Every detail matters”: Painting, giggling and getting high in New York City.
GAME OF THE WEEKEND
The U.S.F.L., a brand new (previous) soccer league: Part nostalgia play, half technological take a look at grounds, the united statesF.L. had its grand reopening beneath new administration final weekend. The league first appeared within the Eighties as an low season different to the N.F.L. It launched the professional careers of Herschel Walker and Doug Flutie, and Donald Trump owned a team.
In its new type, the united statesF.L. is a showcase for emerging football technology. Trackers can spot the place a ball is down. Camera angles embrace first-person views from helmets and aerials from drones flying across the discipline. And subsequent season, the league says, that glowing first-down line, customary on N.F.L. broadcasts, may very well seem on U.S.F.L. fields. Noon Eastern right this moment on Fox, and three p.m. tomorrow on NBC.