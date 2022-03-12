World
melitopol: Mayor of Ukraine city abducted by Russian troops – Times of India
KYIV: The mayor of southern Ukraine‘s Melitopol was kidnapped on Friday by Russian troopers occupying town, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officers mentioned.
“A gaggle of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” Ukraine’s parliament mentioned on Twitter.
“He refused to cooperate with the enemy,” it added.
It mentioned the mayor was seized when he was on the metropolis’s disaster centre coping with provide points.
In a video message late Friday, Zelensky confirmed the kidnapping, calling Fedorov “a mayor who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community”.
“This is obviously a sign of weakness of the invaders… They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities,” he mentioned.
“The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is therefore a crime, not only against a particular person, against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine. It is a crime against democracy itself… The acts of the Russian invaders will be regarded like those of Islamic State terrorists,” he mentioned.
The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Kirillo Timoshenko, beforehand posted a video on Telegram displaying troopers popping out of a constructing holding a person wearing black, his head apparently coated with a black bag.
According to the Ukrainian parliament, one other regional official, the deputy head of the regional council of Zaporizhzhia — 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Melitopol — was kidnapped after which launched a number of days in the past.
Before the Russian invasion, Melitopol had simply over 150,000 inhabitants.
“A gaggle of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” Ukraine’s parliament mentioned on Twitter.
“He refused to cooperate with the enemy,” it added.
It mentioned the mayor was seized when he was on the metropolis’s disaster centre coping with provide points.
In a video message late Friday, Zelensky confirmed the kidnapping, calling Fedorov “a mayor who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community”.
“This is obviously a sign of weakness of the invaders… They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities,” he mentioned.
“The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is therefore a crime, not only against a particular person, against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine. It is a crime against democracy itself… The acts of the Russian invaders will be regarded like those of Islamic State terrorists,” he mentioned.
The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Kirillo Timoshenko, beforehand posted a video on Telegram displaying troopers popping out of a constructing holding a person wearing black, his head apparently coated with a black bag.
According to the Ukrainian parliament, one other regional official, the deputy head of the regional council of Zaporizhzhia — 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Melitopol — was kidnapped after which launched a number of days in the past.
Before the Russian invasion, Melitopol had simply over 150,000 inhabitants.