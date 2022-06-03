Member of Iran’s IRGC died in ‘accident’ at his home in recent days: IRNA

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) died in an “accident” at his residence in latest days, Iran’s official IRNA company reported on Friday, following a report that the IRGC killed one in all its officers over suspicions of espionage.

“In the past few days, an IRGC member lost his life in an accident in his house, the cause of which is under investigation,” IRNA reported early on Friday, citing an “informed source.”

IRNA’s report got here hours after Iran International, a London-based, Persian-language satellite tv for pc information channel reported, citing unnamed sources, that the IRGC lately killed one in all its officers, Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh, after he was suspected of espionage.

While confirming an IRGC member had died below unclear circumstances in latest days, IRNA’s supply denied Iran International’s report, describing it as “a psychological war and false news.”

Iran International reported that Esmailzadeh died on Monday “after falling from the roof of his house” within the metropolis of Karaj, west of the capital Tehran. IRGC officers have informed Esmailzadeh’s household that he dedicated suicide, the report stated.

Esmailzadeh was a “close associate” of IRGC Colonel Sayyad Khodaei, who was assassinated in a gun assault in Tehran on May 22, it added.

The IRGC’s intelligence wing had accused Esmailzadeh of involvement in Khodaei’s assassination by leaking info to overseas intelligence providers, the report stated, including that the IRGC finally determined to kill Esmailzadeh by staging his suicide.

Iran has vowed to take revenge for the assassination of Khodaei. The head of the IRGC blamed “the Zionists” – a reference to Israel – for his killing.

The New York Times reported final week that Israel had informed the US it was behind Khodaei’s assassination.

Israeli media stated Khodaei had organised assaults towards Israelis overseas.

