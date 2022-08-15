Member Of KCR’s Party Chased, Stabbed To Death In Telangana’s Khamman

Special groups have been shaped to arrest the attackers. (Representational picture)

A ruling TRS member was stabbed to demise at a village in Khammam district of Telangana on Monday, police stated.

Tammineni Krishnaiah was returning on a motorcycle after attending an Independence Day flag hoisting operate. He was chased and stopped by 4 folks in an auto.

They stabbed him to demise and fled from the scene, a police official stated.

Special groups have been shaped to arrest the attackers.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the sufferer tried to throw stones on the home of a person belonging to a different political get together, who was lacking, on the suspicion of his involvement.

The home of the lacking man is near the scene of incident.

However, police introduced the scenario below management, the official stated.

There are allegations in regards to the involvement of the lacking man and the details, together with motive for the homicide, could be identified after investigation, the official added.