Members of Association of Journalists of OIC member states visit Fuzuli (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13
Trend:
Members of the Association of Journalists of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states visited Fuzuli, Trend studies citing Emin
Huseynov, particular consultant of the President of Azerbaijan in
the liberated territories (aside from Shusha) included within the
Karabakh financial area put up on Twitter.
“Members of the Association of Journalists of the OIC member
states visited Fuzuli. During the go to, the company have been proven the
monuments destroyed through the occupation and have been knowledgeable about
future improvement plan”, Huseynov twitted.