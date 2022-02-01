Memes and funny jokes take over Twitter after Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at present introduced the Union Budget for the yr 2022 within the parliament. Many individuals showcased their reactions to the Union Budget on Twitter and a few additionally did so in type of humorous jokes and memes. In truth, on the micro-blogging platform the hastag #Budget2022 additionally began trending. Several individuals posted hilarious tweets utilizing the hashtag too.

This Twitter consumer defined how they react once they can not absolutely comprehend the funds:

Then there are the obligatory CA-related posts that folks share virtually yearly. Just like this one:

How can an inventory about Budget memes be full with out the middle-class associated posts. Case in level, this share {that a} Twitter consumer posted:

This Twitter consumer shared a put up concerning the salaried taxpayers:

This individual shared a put up imagining how specialists are reacting at present:

Here are just a few extra posts that will tickle your humorous bone:

Which of those lighthearted reactions, memes and jokes made you chortle out loud?