Memes on how students of different streams may react to budget are hilarious

The not too long ago concluded Union Budget 2022 prompted many to take to varied social media websites to convey their reactions and opinions. Amid them are additionally those that did the identical utilizing hilarious memes. Just like this particular person who imagined how college students of various streams might react to the occasion. There is a risk that the submit will depart your laughing out loud.

Instagram person who goes by the deal with identify sagarcasm posted the memes on his private web page. He additionally shared a number of photographs that present the reactions of scholars from completely different strains of research. For the primary meme, the Instagram person used an image of the enduring look of actor Rajinikanth from the movie Sivaji.

We gained’t give away every thing, so check out what else the submit exhibits:

The submit has been shared about two hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered greater than 40,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally promoted folks to submit numerous feedback.

“Once more,” wrote an Instagram person. “Bhai hum bhi reh gaye… lawyer,” complained one other. “Memers Watching A Budget – Memes He Memes Honge,” joked a 3rd. “Haha,” wrote a fourth. A couple of additionally shared clapping arms emoticons.

Did the memes make you giggle? Which one do you relate too?