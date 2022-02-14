Memorial and funeral service details for Kuli Roberts | Channel
Kuli Roberts.
Photo: Daniel Born/Gallo Images
South African journalist, actor, and writer – Kuli Roberts – died on Wednesday night time in Johannesburg. She was 49.
A detailed pal revealed to City Press that Kuli collapsed on the set of her new present. “She arrived on set around 19:00, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed,” the pal advised City Press.
Invited shut buddies and media will collect for a particular memorial in celebration of her life on Wednesday. The memorial shall be live-streamed.
A funeral service for the beloved public determine will happen at a personal ceremony in Johannesburg this week. The service can even be live-streamed.
VIRTUAL MEMORIAL DETAILS
Date: Wednesday, 16 February 2022
Time: 10:00
FUNERAL DETAILS
Date: Thursday, 17 February 2022
Time: 9:00
Live-stream hyperlink TBC
