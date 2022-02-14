Africa

Memorial and funeral service details for Kuli Roberts | Channel

Kuli Roberts.

Photo: Daniel Born/Gallo Images

South African journalist, actor, and writer – Kuli Roberts – died on Wednesday night time in Johannesburg. She was 49. 

A detailed pal revealed to City Press that Kuli collapsed on the set of her new present. “She arrived on set around 19:00, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed,” the pal advised City Press.

Invited shut buddies and media will collect for a particular memorial in celebration of her life on Wednesday. The memorial shall be live-streamed.

A funeral service for the beloved public determine will happen at a personal ceremony in Johannesburg this week. The service can even be live-streamed.

VIRTUAL MEMORIAL DETAILS 

Date: Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Time: 10:00

Live-stream link

FUNERAL DETAILS 

Date: Thursday, 17 February 2022

Time: 9:00 

Live-stream hyperlink TBC

