Memorial Service Set For Tuesday For 15-Year-Old Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A household memorial service shall be held Tuesday for a 15-year-old highschool scholar who was fatally shot in north Minneapolis earlier this month.

The memorial service for Deshaun Hill will happen at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis.

HOW TO WATCH: The 2 p.m. service shall be streamed on CBS News Minnesota.

Hill was the quarterback for North Community High School in Minneapolis, the place he was additionally an honor roll scholar. He was fatally shot on Feb. 9 after college on the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.

Police have since confirmed {that a} man was arrested within the taking pictures. Charges might be filed Tuesday.

Hill was additionally a part of a documentary slated to premiere on Showtime about North Community High’s soccer crew. The documentary will purpose to honor Hill’s life and spirit.

Hill’s service shall be held within the college’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary, which is similar place George Floyd’s memorial service was held.