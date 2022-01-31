Men claim woman’s tradie job makes her ‘unattractive’

A lady has hit again at a few of her TikTok followers after she was viciously trolled for working in a male-dominated trade.

A glamorous feminine bricklayer has revealed how she’s trolled by males, who declare she’s “not strong enough” to do her job and it makes her “unattractive”.

Darcie Richards, from Old Buckenham, Norfolk, within the UK, is fed up with being judged simply because she works in a male-dominated trade.

The 26-year-old has greater than 212,000 followers and 6.6 million ‘likes’ on her TikTok web page — the place she says she’s “doing it for the girls”, The Sun reviews.

But placing herself on the market on social media — pink laborious hat and all — has led to a lot of trolling from males.

In one clip, she bites again at a troll remark saying: “Well this has to be the most unattractive thing I’ve seen a woman do today.”

Other feedback embody: “What is a b***h doing laying bricks”.

The former waitress has additionally been accused of being “not strong enough” and “too slow” to do a historically male job.

In one video, she explains: “Being a female and being in this trade is REALLY hard. It’s not the type of job where you can come in and just fluff around all day. It is hard graft every single day.

“And being a female in this job has been extremely challenging.”

But Darcie additionally performs as much as the hate, displaying herself flicking her lengthy blonde hair on web site.

She captioned one video: “You don’t need to look good on site … but I aint doing half bad” and one other “bringing the glamour to site”.

Darcie gained’t let the hate dissuade her from doing what she loves.

She says: “There have been so many girls, hundreds, who have come to me and said how much of an inspiration I am to them.

“They think it’s awesome and they are going to do the same.

“But it’s not just women, half of my followers are men, who are also really happy to see us entering the trade.

“Luckily, the positivity outweighs the negatives in the hundreds of thousands. But I do get some negative comments from people online too. If I do, it is always from men.

“They just see a girl and think it’s pathetic or that I want attention; they don’t think I’m strong enough or I am too slow. One man even said it was unattractive.

“But I did a video replying to that and I got 16,000 comments from girls all in support.”

Not all Darcie’s male followers are detrimental — the truth is she’s been inundated with consideration from admirers.

She beforehand advised The Sun: “Who knew steel-cap boots could be so sexy? The cliche is that most women like a guy in uniform, but it appears men do too.”

Women make up simply 14 per cent of the UK’s development workforce, whereas in Australia, the general variety of ladies in development roles elevated by 34 per cent in 5 years, from 44,583 in 2015 to 59,587 in 2020, in accordance with the ABC.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission