Men doodle on a piece of paper using world’s largest ball point pen weighing over 37 kgs. Watch

Pens are utilized by most people virtually usually. Besides having totally different shapes, additionally they are available in varied sizes. However, have you ever ever puzzled how huge a pen – or on this case, particularly a ball level pen – ought to be to be known as the biggest on this planet? Even when you have by no means puzzled, now you could have the reply. Turns out, the world’s largest ball level pen is over 5 toes lengthy and weighs greater than 37 kgs.

Guinness Words Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video of the pen. “Largest ball point pen. 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long, weighing 37.23 kg (82.08 lb 1.24 oz) by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa,” they wrote.

According to a blog by GWR, the file will not be current and was created again in 2011. However, the throwback video has nonetheless left folks surprised. The video exhibits just a few males holding the pen and drawing a doodle on a web page saved in entrance of them.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 63,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The publish has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback.

“This is what I mean when I say pen is mightier than sword. Lol,” joked an Instagram consumer. “I thought it was missile,” shared one other. “One question. Why?” requested a 3rd. “How it is that big, but still writes like a normal sized pen?” puzzled a fourth. “The amount of work required for this is extraordinary,” wrote a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?