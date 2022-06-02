‘Men in Black’ throwback set to provide quarter-final backdrop for Stormers on Saturday | Sport

The Stormers’ lower than flattering playoff document has been a subject of dialog this week and the Capetonians are totally conscious of it.

Captain Steven Kitshoff mentioned the facet is seeking to the famed ‘Men in Black’ facet of 1999 due to their constant profitable run.

A win for the Stormers on Saturday will safe a house semi-final on the Cape Town stadium.

The Stormers aren’t shying away from their poor playoff document and have invoked groups of yesteryear, notably the famed ‘Men in Black’ facet of 1999, to up their ante.

To that finish, the Steven Kisthoff-led Stormers are taking a constructive take a look at the stress that awaits them on Saturday in opposition to Edinburgh of their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final.

Kitshoff, when he fronted the media on Wednesday, made a passing reference to the facet of “the early 2000s”.

“Earlier in the week we spoke about the Men in Black and what a great side they were in the early 2000s, and we have a great opportunity this season to create something special,” Kitshoff shared.

There is a catch in fact to Kitshoff’s assertion: Out of 10 Super Rugby playoffs the Stormers have taken part in, they have only won one – the 2010 semi-final in opposition to the Waratahs at Newlands.

The likening of the present squad to that well-known crew comes because the Stormers have but to lose a URC sport since mid-December, ending second on the general log whereas topping the SA Conference.

As a end result, they’re holders of the South African Shield.

That accomplishment means they’ve earned the proper to host a quarter-final and a possible semi-final ought to they beat their Scottish opponents on the weekend.

They have profitable momentum behind them, a favorite’s tag which coach John Dobson isn’t a fan of, however he does consider that being accustomed to profitable has gotten them essential victories all through the season.

“The culture of winning and belief in the team has been evidenced on the field; it got us the Leinster win and the Glasgow try after the hooter and obviously against Scarlets,” he mentioned.

Kitshoff agrees, given they’d fallen behind in opposition to Scarlets of their most up-to-date encounter, however held agency for a smash-and-grab win on the dying.

“Guys didn’t panic and we kept playing our game… in the way we have been preparing has been always about how we can win games and the belief translates in the way we play.”

Kickoff on the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday is at 19:00.